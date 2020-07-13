The OA Season 3: Release Date, Storyline And Read Here All New Updates

- Advertisement -

Fans were shocked following Netflix canceled one The OA, the famous mystery drama shows, by the ceremony. Fans initially assumed that the cancellation was just a ruse, but later understood the show had been canceled by the beast that was streaming. The fan base then rallied online, plus they protested at the headquarters to rescue their show of Netflix.

The showrunners, Zal Batmanglij and Brit Marling, also reacted at the cancelation and voiced their sadness. They said they would be forever upset because they were not able to complete the show. The creators were moved by the insane support from the active fandom of the OA, and fellow showrunners arrived in support. #TheOAisReal enthusiast campaign and #SaveTheOA received enormous attention.

After one year since Netflix announced the cancellation, supporters are still requesting Netflix to revive the series. One enthusiast went on a hunger strike before Netflix’s headquarters. Despite these attempts, its mind did not change, and the show remains canceled. Jason Isaacs, who plays with Hunter Aloysius from the series, revealed the destiny of this series and recently appeared at the interview.

Isaacs mentioned that the series is not currently coming but hinted that there’s still an area to hope for revival. Looking back at the show, he is satisfied, although he admitted he was crushed once Netflix canceled the show. He is pleased to be involved in such a brilliant and show as the OA. Jason would cherish the moments he spent working for the sci-fi series.

The OA Part II ended in a cliffhanger!



The OA deserves the part. Unfortunately, they ended in just two, although the showrunners intended to tell the story in five parts. The OA tells the story of a girl called, Prairie Johnson who disappeared. Prairie has resurfaced, and she can see pretty much. She asks the lost men to be found by the support of their five folks. Prairie claims that she could open a portal of some other dimension and rescue the missing persons and reveal her story.