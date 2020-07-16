Home TV Series Netflix The Oa Season 3: Know The Plot, Cast And Release Date Of...
The Oa Season 3: Know The Plot, Cast And Release Date Of The New Season..!!!

By- Sonal Sengupta
The OA is an American mystery drama web tv series. The genres involved in the series are Mystery, Drama, Science fiction, Supernatural, and Fantasy. The series is directed by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij and the producer of the show is Jill Footlick and Ashley Zalta . The series is starring a great number of talented actors including Brit Marling, Emory Cohen, Scott Wilson, Phyllis Smith, Alice Krige, Patrick Gibson, Brendan Meyer, Brandon Perea, Ian Alexander, and Jason Isaacs . The series has completed two seasons. The OA made its debut on December 16, 2016, as season 1 with 8 episodes. It was then renewed for a second season which aired on March 22, 2019, with 8 episodes. The series got a rating of 7.9/10 from IMDb, 8.3/10 from TV.com, and 84% from Rotten Tomatoes. It is now available on netflix.

The OA season 3 Cast

The cast members from the previous seasons will be returning for the new season. Till now there has been no news about the fresh faces to be seen in the upcoming season but we expect to see few. The cast includes Emory Cohen as Homer Roberts, Brit Marling as Prairie Johnson, Scott Wilson, as Abel Johnson and Alice Krige as Nancy Johnson.

The OA season 3 Plot

The story revolves around a blind woman named OA. Till the series has not been renewed for a season 3. Stay updated with us for the latest details about the plot of the new season.

The OA season 3 Release date

As we see the series made its debut on December 16, 2016. After a due wait now the series has been canceled by Netflix. But still, on the demands of the fans, the show will be renewed for a third season. Till now there is so the announcement of the official release date of the season .seeing the current situation of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic we may expect a delay in the release of the new season. Stay updated with us for more details about the series.

Sonal Sengupta

