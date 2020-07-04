- Advertisement -

As the number of everyday coronavirus instances in the USA continues to rise, hospitals in individual states are starting to approach their capacity limitations.

According to the CDC, 12 states are seeing their hospitalization amounts rising, including Texas, Arizona, and Florida, which might be breaking their records each week.

If the speed of hospitalization doesn’t slow down, physicians may be forced to determine who gets the care and who does not base on their probability of survival.

The USA has failed to contain the novel coronavirus. In a single day, a record for the country, the US reported 50,000 new cases on Wednesday. In reality, before June 25th, the US had never reported 40,000 instances a day, but these records were broken. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the US could hit 100,000 cases per day if the outbreaks from the South and the West aren’t contained. Worst of all, many hospitals are being overwhelmed.

“In the last three weeks, I have seen more admissions and more patients than over the past ten weeks,” Dr. Joseph Varon, chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, advised CNN. “It’s been an exponential increase in the seriousness of the illness and about the number of instances that we admit.”

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told Congress just days ago that the hospitalization amounts are rising in 12 nations. COVID-19 patients can take anywhere from two to 14 days to begin displaying symptoms which means the hospitalization rate is going to lag behind the infection rate. However, now that infections have been for a protracted period, the nightmarish situation this spring, that New York experience has been primed to hit more hospitals across the nation.

"The threat… COVID-19 poses to our community right now is greater than it has been," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner this week. "There's a serious and uncontrolled spread between our families, friends, and communities. And we need to slow it down so that it does not overwhelm our health care delivery system" Two Houston hospitals have been"pretty much at maximum capacity," and Turner said some have had to send patients to other facilities.

Since CNN's report makes clear, Houston's hospitalization surge isn't an isolated incident. Following is a recent tweet from San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg: "Hospital capacity is filling up" Riverside County in California reported a 99 percent ICU capability over the weekend (down to 96 percent on Monday). Florida's Jackson Health System reported a 108% increase in patients in only more than two weeks. WPLG Local 10 says, "Miami-Dade hospital capacity will max out about a month" From coast to coast, hospitals are starting to prepare for the worst-case situation.

To handle the sharp rise in cases, some hospitals are pausing elective surgeries and raising capacity by converting parts of the hospital into intensive care units. But if the infections continue to grow at the current rate, it's merely a matter of time before emergency care criteria come into play. Doctors must prioritize patients that have a higher chance of survival and depart others without adequate care.