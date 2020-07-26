- Advertisement -

The novel Coronavirus spreads through droplets and aerosols, and the virus is not influenced by things such as weather or seasonality. But the conspiracy theory so much hyperlinks the illness.

A fresh”study” titled”5G Technology and induction of coronavirus in skin cells” was printed in PubMed and then retracted.

The”research” doesn’t demonstrate anything through actual experiments but could fuel conspiracy theories.

Like Voldemort, there is a man whose name shouldn’t be uttered, and he delivered a huge blow. This individual wrote a paper that will hinder prevention campaigns for the novel Coronavirus in the coming months. He’s none other than Andrew Jeremy Wakefield, the British physician who connected the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine to autism in a notorious 1998 study. The research was retracted some 12 years later as researchers detected issues with how Wakefield managed his patients and ran his investigation. But the harm was done. Anti-vaxxers have increased in numbers in the past few years, and some of them will resist getting whatever COVID-19 vaccines become available.

Fast forward to July 2020, and I will point you to the most idiotic coronavirus research that has been published up to now. The name alone will be enough to send your eyes rolling back in your head: 5G Technology and induction of Coronavirus in epidermis cells. If left unchecked, this is the type of”research” that can damage the forthcoming months and years. COVID-19 will not go, and conspiracy theories make officials’ tasks appearing to contain the pandemic harder than they should be. It won’t be long until those who believe 5G is regarding the surge in coronavirus cases begin peddling this study to show its claims. That’s the main reason everyone has to be aware of the research right now, especially considering that it was retracted. This particular topic doesn’t have to be censored, but it does have to be taken, and other researchers should review the claims so that they can expose all the falsehoods as soon as possible. In the present climate, there’s no way.

We have been covering all kinds of coronavirus studies to keep you advised of this planet’s progress on containing and defeating the illness. Some of the education delivered great news, and many others were bleaker. Some studies have been confirmed by additional work, and many others had to be retracted. Others were alike conspiratorial and sensational since the 5G research. But we’ve discussed all of them and indicated that more often than not, more research is required to prove the initial findings. We have made that obvious, particularly with studies that were released in shape and hadn’t been examined by peers.

But what’s surprising about the 5G study is that it had been published in PubMed initially, where you can still see the following abstract:

Within this research, we reveal that cells acting like antennas, moved into other cells, could absorb 5G millimeter waves and play with the part. DNA is built from atoms and charged electrons and has an inductor-like structure. This arrangement could be divided into toroid linear and around inductors. Inductors interact with electromagnetic waves outside, proceed, and create a few new waves within the cells. The shapes of these waves are much like shapes of pentagonal and hexagonal bases of their DNA source. These waves produce a few holes. To fill these holes, a few hexagonal and foundations are constructed. These bases and each other could join and form virus-like structures such as Coronavirus. To produce these viruses within a cell, the wavelength of waves must be shorter than the size of the cell. Thus 5G millimeter waves could be great candidates for applying in constructing virus-like structures such as Coronaviruses (COVID-19) within cells.(The novel)

It is absolute insanity. What is worse is that there’s no study. It is an editorial, as Science Profession Digest (SID) describes.

How in the world would radio waves can create any living organism a coronavirus? Just how much Coronavirus will 5G need to grow on your skin so that it can reach your lungs to kill you, possibly? Could 5G increase exactly the Coronavirus in over one individual? The writers never prove that 5G waves could be absorbed by skin cells and activate the production of coronaviruses, as SID writes:(The novel)

How did the authors prove this claim? Well, they don’t. The paper does not include any experiments. It is listed as an Editorial, and it covers many powerful formulas and cartoons, but there is no proof. It is a wacko hypothesis.(The novel)

Others have noticed the troubling paper as well, with ExtremeTech also analyzing the claims. The website offers a reminder of how it works and exactly what 5G is, and you should check it out if you have any suspicions.(The novel)

This article is not so much a scientific paper for a representation of what a moron believes a scientific document is.

Much like SID, ExtremeTech examines the authors of this study and explains why they can not be reliable, with some of them using a history of fringe ideas. I won’t cite it, so feel free to check out the two sources above.(The novel)

The actual issue is that conspiracy theorists won’t ever bother to investigate whether science backs up these claims. And it’s even worse that PubMed somehow allowed this crap into its database and quietly retracted it without posting any excuses. An archived version of this”research” is available on this website.(The novel)