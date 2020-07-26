Home Corona The novel coronavirus pandemic is still out of control in the united...
CoronaIn NewsTop Stories

The novel coronavirus pandemic is still out of control in the united states

By- Sankalp
- Advertisement -

The novel coronavirus pandemic is still out of control in the united states, but regardless of how bad things have gotten, it is still not too late to sew the curve.

Dr. Leana Wen composed an op-ed part in which she describes the three scenarios the US might be facing based on what the federal and state governments decide to do.
Shutting down everything for 4-6 weeks might be sufficient to decrease the infection rate significantly, but it is difficult to imagine the US taking such a drastic measure.
You don’t need a medical degree to find that the USA has failed to contain the novel coronavirus. A glance in the data will show you that the US had averaged about 65,000 confirmed infections every day when New York spiked, more than double what we had been visiting in April. And yet, despite our collapse, we have options. We could still change the trajectory of the pandemic.

Also Read:   The Witcher Season 2 Release Date, Who Is In Cast? Plot, Trailer And What Can We Expect About Storyline?

Within an op-ed for The Washington Post, Dr. Leana Wen, former Health Commissioner for the City of Baltimore, laid out three scenarios for how we can approach the pandemic. This might seem like an effort to oversimplify a complicated situation. As we have learned from a number of the most significant pros and most celebrated minds in the US and around the world, the answers aren’t all that complex; we only need to be ready to alter our behavior for a couple of weeks.

Also Read:   Best Smartphone 2020 Under 30000

The first scenario (along with also the funniest ) is that we stick to the status quo and continue along the road we’re already on with no good national plan. Physicians decide who lives and who dies, Florida, Texas, Arizona, and other nations where the infection rate is growing stay the course while capacity was hit by their health care systems and begin to crack at the seams. This is already occurring in some cities. Even non-COVID patients can not get the attention they need, and the economic turmoil increases as numerous Americans lose their jobs.(coronavirus pandemic )

Also Read:   Reels Are Now Available On Instagram

The opposite situation would involve a full shutdown, replicating what failed earlier this season while the US federal government floundered. We’d shut down the market and remain home for four to six weeks to”flatten the curve.” As Dr. Wen points out, this may sound familiar, since it was the plan back in the spring, and those that followed through with it, for example, New York, now have the lowest infection rates in the nation. We start from scratch. However, we do it.(coronavirus pandemic )

Sadly, a shutdown sounds like the most unlikely strategy, given the government’s insistence on the market as rapidly as possible, despite the consequences.

Also Read:   Westworld season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Details !!!

As such, the final situation Dr. Wen describes might be the most feasible. Rather than pretending the virus doesn’t exist or shutting down everything, the US could target the states that are being hit the hardest and take the spikes to stomp out. For instance, Texas issue a statewide pre-order order before the state strikes its benchmark and could set a goal of bringing its infection rate below 5%. Another attempt at a shutdown looks like a pipe dream, but the states in the form could function to curb the deadly and exponential increase of the virus.(coronavirus pandemic )

Also Read:   Hunters season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Details Here !!!

Whatever the US does, the upcoming few weeks will be crucial. While their case records that are daily are repeatedly breaking, ICU wards are filling up in Florida and Texas. The scenario that Wen described in her piece will be our reality if nothing changes.

- Advertisement -
Sankalp

Must Read

Violet Evergarden Season 2 When Is Releasing Date? & More

Celebrities Rahul Kumar -
Among the most well-known editions from the realm of Anime'Violet Evergreen' will be having its sequel. The series premiered in 2018, and the show...
Read more

Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Major Thing You Must Know

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Fans are waiting with anticipation for Rising of the Shield Hero Second Season's airing. Here is. In the last year, the world of anime has...
Read more

The Mandalorian Season 2: Netflix Release Date Is Star Wars Franchise Going To Be Better Than Avengers

Netflix Alok Chand -
The final episode of collection,'The Mandalorian' teased roots and Yoda's species since Mando's subsequent quest. The Sequence "The Mandalorian" took us on a groundbreaking trip, and...
Read more

Ares Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Will The Super Thriller Series Return Or Not?

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Netflix shocked the world earlier this season, with their horror series Ares. Made Sander van Meurs, Iris Otten, and by Pieter Kuijpers, the show...
Read more

The Entire Team of Mirzapur 2 With Ali Fazal Is In The Works, The Struggle Is Going on For An Early Release

Amazon Prime Badshah Dhiraj -
Mirzapur season 2 team with Ali Fazal has now reached the studio for dubbing. It now appears that Amazon Prime Video is ready soon...
Read more

Rick and Morty Season 5: First Look Teaser, See Here.

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
The 70-episode order that Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland signed with Grownup Swim got here together with many advantages. The obvious of which is…70...
Read more

Uncle: Halo Infinite Xbox Series S/Lockhart Hasn’t Been Canceled, See

Gaming Rahul Kumar -
Would you say a costly game to be produced? You can say that because that might be the case for 343 Industries' Halo Infinite...
Read more

She-Hulk Season 1: Netflix Arrival Hints Release Date The Show Brings For The Fans

Netflix Alok Chand -
The Savage She-Hulk was Motivated by Stan Lee and John Buscema on November 13, 1979. Growing up, she had been quiet, and unassuming had...
Read more

Jack Ryan Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

Amazon Prime Rekha yadav -
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan or only Jack Ryan is a political-spy-thriller currently streaming it's first two outings on Amazon Prime Video. It is based...
Read more

Better Things Season 5: Release Date We Have On Its Releasing And Plot Details

Netflix Alok Chand -
American comedy-thriller series Better Things just completed the fourth season, and with a few free strings, fans are pondering that when will the system...
Read more
© World Top Trend