The novel coronavirus pandemic is still out of control in the united states, but regardless of how bad things have gotten, it is still not too late to sew the curve.

Dr. Leana Wen composed an op-ed part in which she describes the three scenarios the US might be facing based on what the federal and state governments decide to do.

Shutting down everything for 4-6 weeks might be sufficient to decrease the infection rate significantly, but it is difficult to imagine the US taking such a drastic measure.

You don’t need a medical degree to find that the USA has failed to contain the novel coronavirus. A glance in the data will show you that the US had averaged about 65,000 confirmed infections every day when New York spiked, more than double what we had been visiting in April. And yet, despite our collapse, we have options. We could still change the trajectory of the pandemic.

Within an op-ed for The Washington Post, Dr. Leana Wen, former Health Commissioner for the City of Baltimore, laid out three scenarios for how we can approach the pandemic. This might seem like an effort to oversimplify a complicated situation. As we have learned from a number of the most significant pros and most celebrated minds in the US and around the world, the answers aren’t all that complex; we only need to be ready to alter our behavior for a couple of weeks.

The first scenario (along with also the funniest ) is that we stick to the status quo and continue along the road we’re already on with no good national plan. Physicians decide who lives and who dies, Florida, Texas, Arizona, and other nations where the infection rate is growing stay the course while capacity was hit by their health care systems and begin to crack at the seams. This is already occurring in some cities. Even non-COVID patients can not get the attention they need, and the economic turmoil increases as numerous Americans lose their jobs.(coronavirus pandemic )

The opposite situation would involve a full shutdown, replicating what failed earlier this season while the US federal government floundered. We’d shut down the market and remain home for four to six weeks to”flatten the curve.” As Dr. Wen points out, this may sound familiar, since it was the plan back in the spring, and those that followed through with it, for example, New York, now have the lowest infection rates in the nation. We start from scratch. However, we do it.(coronavirus pandemic )

Sadly, a shutdown sounds like the most unlikely strategy, given the government’s insistence on the market as rapidly as possible, despite the consequences.

As such, the final situation Dr. Wen describes might be the most feasible. Rather than pretending the virus doesn’t exist or shutting down everything, the US could target the states that are being hit the hardest and take the spikes to stomp out. For instance, Texas issue a statewide pre-order order before the state strikes its benchmark and could set a goal of bringing its infection rate below 5%. Another attempt at a shutdown looks like a pipe dream, but the states in the form could function to curb the deadly and exponential increase of the virus.(coronavirus pandemic )

Whatever the US does, the upcoming few weeks will be crucial. While their case records that are daily are repeatedly breaking, ICU wards are filling up in Florida and Texas. The scenario that Wen described in her piece will be our reality if nothing changes.