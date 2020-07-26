The Nissan Pathfinder: Price, Engine, Transmission, and Performance Details

- Advertisement -

The 2020 Pathfinder cut down its off-road equipment years ago to shuttle families and complete road trips. The three-row Nissan crossover isn’t particularly amazing, but it provides comfy accommodations and solid value. Its standard V-6 powertrain and optional all-wheel drive are dutiful but passive and not particularly fuel-efficient on the highway. However, it can tow more than most mid-size alternatives and rides with an impressive solitude. Likewise, it offers a lot of driver assists and a straightforward infotainment system. While the 2020 Pathfinder doesn’t excite in any way, it’s undeniably capable and comfortable.

Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The Pathfinder’s V-6 engine can best be described as adequate. It’s far from the quickest in its class, but it’s not painfully slow, either. The 284-hp 3.5-liter engine is about average in this class, but clearly, the Nissan doesn’t use its ponies as well as jackrabbits such as the Chevy Traverse and the Honda Pilot. A continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is standard on all Pathfinders, and it’s mostly unobtrusive and smooth in everyday driving. It’s when you press the accelerator harder to merge or pass that you’ll notice the engine droning, which can be annoying on extended drives.

Fuel Economy and Real-World MPG

Both FWD and all-wheel-drive versions of the Pathfinder sit near the top of the class. The all-wheel-drive Pathfinder is an underachiever, hitting only 22 mpg significantly lower than its EPA highway number of 26 mpg.

Interior, Comfort, and Cargo

Decently upscale trimmings and comfortable seats make for a pleasant interior. As you might expect of a family SUV, cupholders and USB ports abound, and there are many seating configurations available. It doesn’t feel as modern or luxurious as several newer competitors, however. The front seats are particularly spacious and airy for this class and provide nice cushioning. Legroom in the second row is generous, too, and the seats flip and slide easily to provide easy access to the third row.

Infotainment and Connectivity

An 8.0-inch touchscreen is standard on all models; its graphics look as if they’ve come straight out of 2010, though, even if its menus are logically organized. It also lacks the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability that we’ve come to expect in this segment. Onboard Wi-Fi with a 4G LTE data connection is available as a dealer-installed option on any Pathfinder model.

Pricing

S: $32,725

SV: $35,515

SL: $39,135

Platinum: $43,965