The Nissan 370 Z – Everythinng About It

The 2020 Nissan 370Z hasn’t changed much in its 11 model years on the road. This year is no different. Nissan has decided to relaunch the car this year with little or no changes. In fact, which leaves this sports coupe firmly stuck in its 2009 release year.

ENGINE?

The Z is offered in three trims: base, Sport, and Sport Touring. A performance-oriented NISMO version is available as a stand-alone performance model. The Z keeps the 3.7-liter V-6 across the board, with a few differences in power output depending on the model. Coupes and convertibles see 332 horsepower from the engine, which is delivered with satisfying immediacy since there is no turbo to spool up. The power is delivered through either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed automatic transmission.

EXTERIOR AND STYLING?

When it comes to styling Nissan hasn’t messed with what works. The 2020 370Z offers a few new colors. The Heritage Edition is now available in black and white instead of yellow. Beyond that, the car is the same.

In 2018, the Z adopted new headlights, a lower rear fascia and new taillights, and new wheels. Those mild styling updates haven’t changed a bit, and the 370Z still has the handsome, stubby, teardrop shape that’s graced Z cars from their early-’70s debut.

INTERIOR? STILL TOO OLD?

The Z’s cockpit is still a letdown. Gauges and swaths of silver plastic frame the driver’s zone, but it’s the mid-1990s in its look. Base cars wear Sentra-level seating surfaces and hard plastics throughout. This may not bother some buyers who are looking for a stripped-down sports car, but others will have to spring for a Sport Touring model for leather seating and modern tech are important. The 370 Z definitely needs major updates.

HOW MUCH DO YOU PAY?

Nissan demands a sum of $30,090 for the base model. $31,490 for the Automatic. Furthermore, the NISMO edition will seet you back by $47,190.