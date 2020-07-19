Home Technology The next chapter of Apple News
Technology

The next chapter of Apple News

By- Nitu Jha
- Advertisement -

The next chapter of Apple News makes it look more like Flipboard. In the decade since its 2010 launching for the iPad, offering users a beautiful and satisfyingly tasteful digital vehicle for news consumption.

Flipboard has continued to launch the product by adding lots of user-friendly bells and whistles that keep people addicted to the app.

The launch of”Magazines,” for example, was a big plus for the ceremony, since it gave people a way to curate and share themed collections of content.

Flipboard

Flipboard CEO Mike McCue just a couple weeks ago introduced one of the app’s newest features — Storyboards. Which place a fresh twist on the magazine feature by allowing Flipboard users share and curate finite packages of content.

Also Read:   The IPhone SE (2020) Was Among The Very Surprising Smartphone Launches This Season

Furthermore, Flipboard has also moved profoundly into local news, pulling together coverage from major cities around the US. Apple’s News app, meanwhile, continues up to this point played a small different game.

Among the most crucial differences is that it’s both a free and paid grade, unlike Flipboard (which can be free to download and use).

Also Read:   Some Killer Features Of iPhone 12 Is confirmed- Read It For All Information
Apple News

Up until now, the Apple News user experiences has also generally been assembled around following specific news outlets and sources. Together with topics to follow along, with the app introducing stories in a vertically scrolling feed.

https://www.gsmarena.com/news.php3

Now, the app is making a more significant push into local news. Apple News recently announced that it would begin curating neighborhood news collections. Starting in five towns and regions, with the intent to build on that over time.

Also Read:   Apple iPhone 12: Shock As Nine ‘All-New’ Apple iPhones Revealed

As a part of that announcement, Apple News also said it is adding more top local and regional news outlets to the app. Including The Charlotte Observer, the Miami Herald, and Raleigh, North Carolina’s The News & Observer.

Furthermore, Apple is using its News program to make a push into podcasts.

“Apple News showcases so much great journalism, and we’re eager to help bring it to life in fresh ways with Apple News+ audio stories and a brand new daily news show, Apple News Today,” explained Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News.

https://worldtoptrend.com/2020/07/apple-agreed-to-pay-up-to-500-million-to-settle-a-class-action-suit-overbattery-gate/

- Advertisement -
Nitu Jha

Must Read

The next chapter of Apple News

Technology Nitu Jha -
The next chapter of Apple News makes it look more like Flipboard. In the decade since its 2010 launching for the iPad, offering users...
Read more

Westworld Season 4: Release Date Will Fans Get The Next Season Soon Or Netflix?

Netflix Alok Chand -
Westworld is a science fiction series of HBO that's influenced by the 1973 movie of this identical name. The series is made by Lisa...
Read more

a judge decided the destiny of the AT&T Time Warner deal

Corona Nitu Jha -
Before this week, a judge decided the destiny of the AT&T Time Warner deal.
Also Read:   PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition Costs
and the outcome was a big thumbs-up in the general management...
Read more

Hunters Season 2: Release Date Amazon Prime Video’s Likely To Arrive Netflix

Netflix Alok Chand -
Drama series Hunters made its debut on Amazon Prime Video in February. The show has gained a fan base for itself. The lovers are...
Read more

Youtube HD Quality: In India Gets Full-HD Streaming Back

Entertainment Kumar Saurabh -
As the business is restoring the HD playback in 26, the times of watching grainy videos on YouTube appear to have concluded. YouTube had...
Read more

Ju-On: Origins Season 2: What’s The Expected Air Date Netflix Update

Netflix Alok Chand -
The Grudge or unpleasantness franchise Ju-On has wandered into TV, including a nebulous childhood vision take on the terrifying narrative, with just a little...
Read more

Ozark Season 4: Release Date Renewed It For The Fourth Installment And Other Details Netflix

Netflix Alok Chand -
Ozark, the Netflix first wrongdoing drama, circulated its time. Fans are anticipating proclamations for year 4. Fans were left by the season because the...
Read more

Southern Survival Season 2: Release Date Every Big Update On Its Arrival And Story Info?

Netflix Alok Chand -
Southern Survival is a reality series where the group by survivalist membership box company BattlBox put the items they evaluate under extraordinary tests, and...
Read more

face mask protestors are using new tactics

Corona Nitu Jha -
Coronavirus face mask protestors are using new tactics to comply with local requirements which support the use of face covers indoors.
Also Read:   The Huawei P40 series is Official (The Huawei P40, P40 Pro, and Huawei P40+): Class-Leading Cameras And Interesting New Design
Anti-maskers are using facial...
Read more

Deadwind Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

Netflix Alok Chand -
'Deadwind' made a comeback with its Season 2. 'Deadwind' is an enthralling Finnish crime based play. The show revolves around a homicide detective who...
Read more
© World Top Trend