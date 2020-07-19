- Advertisement -

The next chapter of Apple News makes it look more like Flipboard. In the decade since its 2010 launching for the iPad, offering users a beautiful and satisfyingly tasteful digital vehicle for news consumption.

Flipboard has continued to launch the product by adding lots of user-friendly bells and whistles that keep people addicted to the app.

The launch of”Magazines,” for example, was a big plus for the ceremony, since it gave people a way to curate and share themed collections of content.

Flipboard

Flipboard CEO Mike McCue just a couple weeks ago introduced one of the app’s newest features — Storyboards. Which place a fresh twist on the magazine feature by allowing Flipboard users share and curate finite packages of content.

Furthermore, Flipboard has also moved profoundly into local news, pulling together coverage from major cities around the US. Apple’s News app, meanwhile, continues up to this point played a small different game.

Among the most crucial differences is that it’s both a free and paid grade, unlike Flipboard (which can be free to download and use).

Apple News

Up until now, the Apple News user experiences has also generally been assembled around following specific news outlets and sources. Together with topics to follow along, with the app introducing stories in a vertically scrolling feed.

Now, the app is making a more significant push into local news. Apple News recently announced that it would begin curating neighborhood news collections. Starting in five towns and regions, with the intent to build on that over time.

As a part of that announcement, Apple News also said it is adding more top local and regional news outlets to the app. Including The Charlotte Observer, the Miami Herald, and Raleigh, North Carolina’s The News & Observer.

Furthermore, Apple is using its News program to make a push into podcasts.

“Apple News showcases so much great journalism, and we’re eager to help bring it to life in fresh ways with Apple News+ audio stories and a brand new daily news show, Apple News Today,” explained Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News.

