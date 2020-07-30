Home Education The New Education Policy (NEP), 2020
Education

The New Education Policy (NEP), 2020

By- Mohini Verma
- Advertisement -

The New Education Policy (NEP), accepted by the Cabinet, was published now. The much-awaited coverage has bought several modifications to the education system — by the faculty to the school level.

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, Secretary Higher schooling Amit Khare and Secretary School education Anita Karwal held a press conference at 4 pm to talk about NEP, that was set up in 1968 and has been last updated in 1992.

“Cabinet has accepted the New Education Policy, and I hope it’ll be welcomed and accepted by all parts of the society,” said Javadekar.

NEP 2020: Major reforms

  • 1. The New Education Policy 2020 will likely be available in 22 languages and audiobooks.
  • 2. HRD ministry has declared its aim to boost the gross enrolment ratio to 50% by 2035. To make sure the same, holistic, and multidisciplinary education with the flexibility of subjects will be permitted.
  • 3. There’ll be multiple entries and leave points for those who wish to leave the course in the middle.
  • 4. MPhil is going to be stopped. All classes at UG, PG, PhD level to be interdisciplinary.
  • 5. Special education zones will be put up for disadvantaged areas, and also a National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) will be created to impart knowledge online.
  • 6.E-content, available in Hindi and English, will also be available in 8 regional languages initially like Kannada, Odia, Bengali among others.
  • 7. The 10+2 arrangement will be modified to a new 5+3+3+4 format, covering ages 3-18. There’ll not be any rigid formation of streams of arts, commerce, science. Students may take up whichever course they need.
  • 8. Pupils will be permitted to take programming up from class 6.
  • 9. NCERT will create a National Curricular and Pedagogical Framework for Early Childhood Care and Education (NCPFECCE) for children up to Age 8.
  • 10. To reduce the importance and stress of examinations, board examinations will experience a profound shift. The exam will be conducted in two parts: Objective and descriptive. The inspection can be done twice a year.
  • 11. Students will find a 360-degree holistic report card, which will not only inform about the marks obtained by them in areas but also their skills and other essential points.Apart from the teachers, the report card will also be reviewed by pupils.
  • 12. Standard entrance examinations for many higher education institutes will be held from the National Testing Agency (NTA) twice every year. However, the examination will be discretionary and not compulsory.
  • 13. India has over 45,000 associated schools. Undergrad autonomy, academic, administrative, and fiscal independence will be awarded to colleges, based on the standing of their accreditation.
  • 14. A National Mission on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy will be installed from the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).
Also Read:   Netflix saves subscribers from viewing hundreds of hours
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Murder hornets are terrifyingly giant
Mohini Verma

Must Read

The New Education Policy (NEP), 2020

Education Mohini Verma -
The New Education Policy (NEP), accepted by the Cabinet, was published now. The much-awaited coverage has bought several modifications to the education system --...
Read more

Covid 19 Loss of smell or Anosmia

Entertainment Pooja Das -
Loss of smell or Anosmia Loss of smell, or anosmia, is among the earliest and most frequently reported symptoms of COVID-19. Surprisingly, sensory nerves involved in...
Read more

Here’s Is Everything You Know So far About Captain America

Hollywood Sunidhi -
Since the primary anniversary for Avengers: Endgame is coming near, our minutiae cities approximately the franchise makes it extra exciting and much less understood...
Read more

Castlevania Season 4: Netflix Every Details About It’s Releasing, Cast, Plot And What Is More

Entertainment Alok Chand -
After the season our minds were blown by 3 we can not wait for the season 4 to release. Castlevania is one series that...
Read more

The Enduring Legacy of Classic Baseball Movies And All Udates Cheak Here

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Being part of a favourite baseball movie in some methods is like signing onto a lifetime contract with a workforce. The actors who performed...
Read more

The OA Season 3: Does The Show’s Season 3 Gets Canceled? Check Here All Updates

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
OA is the short form of Original Angel, and it is. Brit Marling and Zal Batmangliz would be the show's creators. As of now,...
Read more

WHO: COVID-19 Is About To Get Even Worse

Corona Sweety Singh -
There might not be a coronavirus vaccine yet, but it’s incredibly important to get a flu shot this year. The influenza season will...
Read more

Hanna Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Much More

Amazon Prime Badshah Dhiraj -
Hanna season 3 has been verified following the next outing of the hit drama aired on Amazon's Prime Video earlier in July. When is Hanna...
Read more

The IIMC won’t conduct entry test for admission to PG Diploma classes

Education Mohini Verma -
The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC)won't conduct entry test for admission to PG Diploma classes. Instead, the whole entry will be merit-based.
Also Read:   Netflix saves subscribers from viewing hundreds of hours
Based on IIMC,...
Read more

COVID-19 Vaccine Is Coming Next Month

Corona Sweety Singh -
The world’s first coronavirus vaccine program could start in Russia as soon as mid-August, even though the country did not reveal anything about...
Read more
© World Top Trend