The New Education Policy (NEP), 2020

The New Education Policy (NEP), accepted by the Cabinet, was published now. The much-awaited coverage has bought several modifications to the education system — by the faculty to the school level.

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, Secretary Higher schooling Amit Khare and Secretary School education Anita Karwal held a press conference at 4 pm to talk about NEP, that was set up in 1968 and has been last updated in 1992.

“Cabinet has accepted the New Education Policy, and I hope it’ll be welcomed and accepted by all parts of the society,” said Javadekar.

NEP 2020: Major reforms

1. The New Education Policy 2020 will likely be available in 22 languages and audiobooks.

2. HRD ministry has declared its aim to boost the gross enrolment ratio to 50% by 2035. To make sure the same, holistic, and multidisciplinary education with the flexibility of subjects will be permitted.

3. There’ll be multiple entries and leave points for those who wish to leave the course in the middle.

4. MPhil is going to be stopped. All classes at UG, PG, PhD level to be interdisciplinary.

5. Special education zones will be put up for disadvantaged areas, and also a National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) will be created to impart knowledge online.

6.E-content, available in Hindi and English, will also be available in 8 regional languages initially like Kannada, Odia, Bengali among others.

7. The 10+2 arrangement will be modified to a new 5+3+3+4 format, covering ages 3-18. There’ll not be any rigid formation of streams of arts, commerce, science. Students may take up whichever course they need.

8. Pupils will be permitted to take programming up from class 6.

9. NCERT will create a National Curricular and Pedagogical Framework for Early Childhood Care and Education (NCPFECCE) for children up to Age 8.

10. To reduce the importance and stress of examinations, board examinations will experience a profound shift. The exam will be conducted in two parts: Objective and descriptive. The inspection can be done twice a year.

11. Students will find a 360-degree holistic report card, which will not only inform about the marks obtained by them in areas but also their skills and other essential points.Apart from the teachers, the report card will also be reviewed by pupils.

12. Standard entrance examinations for many higher education institutes will be held from the National Testing Agency (NTA) twice every year. However, the examination will be discretionary and not compulsory.

13. India has over 45,000 associated schools. Undergrad autonomy, academic, administrative, and fiscal independence will be awarded to colleges, based on the standing of their accreditation.

14. A National Mission on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy will be installed from the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).