The Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix Release Date, Cast And Everything You Know So Far

- Advertisement -

When the second season of the show was release n Netflix, it was an instant hit amongst the fans of the show. People were really excited for the show to be released. People all across the globe really like the show. Season 1 of the show was released in October 2017. Fans went gaga over it and asked Netflix to produce season 2 of the show. Looking at the popularity of the show, the company renewed the show for another season. Season 2 of the show hit the screens in august 2019, 2 years later.

Season 3 release date

The fans have been patiently waiting for season 3 of the show to be renewed by Netflix. However, there is sad news for the fans of the show. The show has been put on an indefinite hold by Netflix. “It has not yet been cancelled but there is quite an uncertainty whether the show will be renewed soon or not,” Netflix told TVLine about this on January 15, 2020 when asked regarding the future of ‘Mindhunter’.

David Fincher says, ”He may revisit ‘Mindhunter’ again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn’t fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of its own.”

Till then time another update comes regarding the renewal of the show, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates.

Stay safe, stay updated.