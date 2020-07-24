The Millionare’s Dream Car – Pagani Huayra

- Advertisement -

The Pagani Huayra is a mid-engine super sports car produced by Italian sports car manufacturer Pagani. It succeeds the company’s previous offering, the Zonda. It is named after Huayra-Tata, a Quechua wind god.

WHAT’S INSIDE?

The roadster model is a convertible where as, the coupe comes with a hard top. The doors, now conventionally opened with front-mounted hinges, swing wide open with lightness. It focuses more on a centralized cockpit. There’s very little space between the two slim seats. It just has enough space for a couple of carbon-lidded stowage cubbies with a USB socket inside. Otherwise, a smartphone. Crowding the seats together gives a sportier feel which is more than McLaren 720S, Ford GT, Lamborghini Aventador, or Porsche 918. The footwells are shallow, the seats supportive and surprisingly comfy considering they’re barely-there slithers of carbon and leather. There’s an odd centerpiece between your legs which is the height adjustment knob. There’s absolutely, no plastic whatsoever. Everything is titanium, leather and carbon. There’s not much headroom with the lightweight roof panel in place. So for tall guys, you need a roadster.

The Unexceptionable Exterior

The Pagani Huayra’s body is made from carbon fiber with titanium. At the front, the clamshell hood is a single piece and houses bi-xenon headlights, below which LED running lights help make it clear how low the car is. Variable flaps on each corner of the car are also a highlight and can be adjusted even when stationary. Down the curvaceous sides, vents suck air towards the engine and these are a design tribute to supersonic aircraft of the 50s and 60s. The wheels are each milled from a single piece of aluminum, and measure 19 inches in diameter in front with the 20s at the back. Speaking of the back, a massive diffuser features, while the quad exhaust tip arrangement exits in typical Pagani style near the top of the rear.

THE ENGINE IS UNFATHOMABLE

This car could drop jaws even if it had a very boring engine, but thanks to a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 from AMG which is capable of 730 bhp of the coupe and 753bhp on the roadster. The numbers are mind-boggling, isn’t it? Well, the timings are too. The Pagani Huayra can go from standstill to 100 kmph in less than 2.4 seconds! That’s arguable one second more than the blink of an eyelid. This masterpiece is undoubtedly capable of touching top speeds of up to 380 kmph.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY?

The factory only makes 30 cars per year, each car taking eight to 10 months to build. Only 100 cars have been made in the world to date. The roadster is about $150,00 more expensive than the Coupe. To buy a Pagani huayra, you would have to part with at least $1.6 million.

Coupe – $1.4 million

Roadster – $1.6 million

Huayra BC – $2.6 million

Roadster BC – $3.5 million