The Mi NoteBook 14 and Mi Notebook, 14 Horizon Edition of Xiaomi, Will go on The Market Today

By- Sankalp
The Mi NoteBook 14 and Mi Notebook, 14 Horizon Edition of Xiaomi, will go on the market today. The models were introduced in India, which marked their global debut.

 

They begin at Rs 41,999, and the two laptops arrive in five configurations and go around Rs 59,999. Comparted in India, they are priced. The laptops will go on sale through Amazon.in and also on mi.com at noon today.

 

As part of the launch offer, HDFC cardholders will get a cashback of Rs 2,000.

Pricing
Model Config (Processor, storage, RAM) Pictures Cost
Horizon Edition i7, 512GB SSD + 8GB Nvidia MX350 Rs 59,999
Horizon Edition i5, 512GB SSD + 8GB Nvidia MX350 Rs 54,999
Regular i5, 512GB SSD + 8GB Nvidia MX250 Rs 47,999
Regular i5, 512GB SSD + 8GB Intel Iris UHD620 Rs 44,999
Regular i5,256GB SSD + 8GB Intel Iris UHD620 Rs 41,999

 

Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition Specs

The special edition comes with Full HD display with 91 ratios. It has a resolution of 1920 x 1080. The device includes up to 512GB of M.two PCIe Gen 3×4 NVMe SSD storage and 8GB DDR4 RAM running at 2666MHz.

Under the hood, the Horizon Edition is powered by i5 or i7 Gen Intel chips. You receive 2GB Nvidia MX350 GPU, which is one of the most capable graphics cards offered in this price point and for compact apparatus. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home Edition.

Characteristics include Mi fast unlock to authenticate users via a Share to transfer files.

 

It has a 46Wh battery also supports fast charging which could take the notebook from 0 to 50 per cent in a little over 30 minutes. There is also a USB Type-C port (i7 just ). Other ports include 2 x Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, and a combo sound jack. There’s no webcam on the Horizon Edition, but you’ll come bundled in the box.

 

The vanilla Mi Notebook 14 comes with a same set of specs as the Horizon, but with a few alterations. All these are powered by gen Intel Core i5 10210U chip and comes with either Nvidia MX250 GPU or integrated Intel Iris UHD620 graphics, based on. It houses up to 512GB SATA SSD storage.

The port selection comprises two USB 3.1 Type-A interfaces, an HDMI 1.4b connector, a DC power inside, a 3.55mm combo jack and a USB 2.0 port. It comes.

Sankalp

Xbox Series S (Lockhart): Launch Date,Price,Date And Many More Info
