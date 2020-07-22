Home Lifestyle The Mclaren Senna - Is This Your Million Dollar Dream Come True...
The Mclaren Senna – Is This Your Million Dollar Dream Come True ?

By- Debarshi Bhattacharjee
McLaren as we all know is a reputed brand that is famous not only for its jaw-dropping supercar design but also it boasts top-notch performance. Their engineers claim that the Senna is the most direct and responsive car that they’ve ever built, and it’s been crafted specifically to set new benchmarks at the track.

Named after storied Brazilian Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna, this hypercar eats up the pavement with blistering speed and focused intensity. The base-model Senna is street legal, but its extremely loud engine noise and complete lack of cargo space makes it clear that this beast is most at home on the racetrack. McLaren has limited the senna’s production numbers. Which brings us to the conclusion that its value will appreciate beyond its million-dollar starting price. Therefore, one could argue that the Senna offers more than just a supremely thrilling driving experience; it’s one in a million cars on road.

What’s Mclaren’s offering for 2020?

McLaren Senna LM Arrives at a Dealership in the UK | News ...

For 2020, McLaren adds the GTR to the Senna lineup. McLaren built the Senna GTR solely for track use, and it’s even more performance-oriented than the base model.

Engine, Transmission, and Performance

McLaren Senna 2020 - View Specs, Prices, Photos & More | Driving

Under the hood of the base model is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 that generates 789 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. With the GTR, this engine is tuned to deliver an additional 25 horsepower. All models are equipped with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. The McLaren built the Senna for speed, and it has the track times to prove it. A base-model Senna can sprint from zero to 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds. Woah! that’s incredibly quick.

Interior And Comfort

McLaren Senna Review (2020) | Autocar

The McLaren Senna has room for two. Likewise, it comes with dihedral doors that hinge forward and upward, exposing a portion of the roof. For instance, that’s proper hypercar DNA. The car’s bucket seats give buyers a choice of three padding thicknesses. A high shelf sits behind the driver and passenger. It’s the only space that offers in-cabin storage, and it can accommodate two helmets and two racing suits.

Pricing and Which One to Buy

McLaren Senna GTR takes the hypercar to new heights

  •  Base: $1 million
  •  GTR: $1.2 million

The prices mentioned above are in USD.

Although there are two trims in the lineup, the base Senna is your only option if you plan on driving this car on the road. The Senna has a staggered wheel layout, with 19-inch rims in front and 20-inch wheels at the rear. All models come with an audacious wing spoiler, and the car’s multitude of functional intakes and vents give its sheetmetal the look of a faceted gemstone.

Apparently, each headlight features 21 LEDs, with four LEDs dedicated to the main beam and five to the high beam. The headlights are adaptive, and 12 LEDs help to create this feature. Airbags and an infotainment system are standard on the base model, but they’re missing in action on the GTR. They have excluded climate control to reduce curb weight, but it can be added at no extra cost. Furthermore, Mclaren offers just a drivers seat on the Senna GTR, but you can add a passenger seat at no extra cost.

Debarshi Bhattacharjee

