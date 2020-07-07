Home Hollywood "The Matrix 4": Recent update on its release date, cast, plot and...
“The Matrix 4”: Recent update on its release date, cast, plot and everything a fan wants to know

By- Simran Jaiswal
The fourth instalment of “The Matrix” franchise is on its way to blow the minds of fans as previous three films of this franchise did.

The films of “The Matrix” franchise revolves around the perilous future when mankind gets trapped in the Matrix, an artificial reality. The Matrix is created by intelligent and gigantic machines to use humans as an energy source.

The first film of this franchise premiered in 1999 whereas the second film premiered in 2003. The third film, “The Matrix Revolutions” also premiered in 2003. Now, fans are waiting for the arrival of the fourth film, “The Matrix 4”.

Release date of “The Matrix 4”

On August 20, 2019, Warner Bros officially announced the arrival of the film “The Matrix 4”. The production work of the film began on February 4, 2020. However, the production work was halted due to a crisis of coronavirus in March.

Earlier, the film was set to release on May 21, 2021. Since, the release date of “Godzilla vs Kong” shifted to May 21, 2021, “The Matrix 4” is rescheduled to release on April 1, 2022.

The cast of “The Matrix 4”

The cast of “The Matrix 4” is going to have various actors from previous seasons. They are:-

  • Keanu Reeves as Neo
  • Carrie – Anne Moss as Trinity
  • Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe
  • Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian

Many other actors such as Yahya Abdul- Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Toby Onwumere, Jonathas Groff, Max Riemelt, Eŕendira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith and Ellen Hollman are also a part of the cast but their roles are not yet known.

The expected plot of “The Matrix 4”

No information has been shared by Lana Wachowski regarding the plot of The Matrix 4. Fans are predicting what can be the plot of this upcoming film and are sharing various self-made theories.

“The Matrix Revolutions” ended with the apparent death of protagonists, Neo and Trinity but for Matrix 4, Keanu Reeves (Neo) and Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity) are also shooting. It seems that “The Matrix 4” is coming with lots of surprises for fans.

Also Read:   Spider-Man 3: Release Date, Cast, Storyline And More Updates Here
Also Read:   Keanu Reeves Is Set To Reprise His Role As Neo In The Upcoming Film The Matrix 4
