Home In News The Massive Ice Lake On Mars:Korolev Crater
In NewsTop Stories

The Massive Ice Lake On Mars:Korolev Crater

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -
  • The ESA’s Mars Express orbiter captured images of a massive crater lake on the planet’s North Pole.
  • Using data gathered by the mission, the ESA has created a virtual video flyover of the area.
  • Mars once had liquid water on its surface, but it’s now too cold to support water in any form but ice for most of the year.

Want to see something totally awesome? Just look above. That’s a Martian lake sitting in the middle of a huge impact crater. Well, at least it would be a lake if Mars was a wee bit warmer and had an atmosphere to protect the water from being whisked away into space.

It’s a massive chunk of ice that measures 50 miles wide and stretches over a mile into the crater itself. On Earth, that would be a nice sized lake but on Mars, it’s been reduced to a frozen disk hiding out on the North Pole of the Red Planet.

The incredible image you see above was captured by the European Space Agency’s Mars Express orbiter. The spacecraft is equipped with a high-resolution camera that allows it to send back some pretty stunning images. The original image (the one you see up above) was snapped many months ago, but the European Space Agency wasn’t done yet.

Also Read:   A Helicopter is Ready To Send By NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration)

Now, using all the images and data the orbiter has gathered of the area, the space agency has put together a really stunning video of a virtual “flyover” of the crater. It offers an even greater sense of scale and really allows you to imagine what it might look like as a watery vacation destination in a parallel version of Mars where the planet retained its atmosphere.

korolev crater

KOROLEV CRATER

Located in the northern lowlands of the Red Planet, south of the large Olympia Undae dune field that partly surrounds Mars’ north polar cap, this well-preserved impact crater is filled with water ice all year round. The crater’s floor lies two kilometers below its rim, enclosing a 1.8 km thick domed deposit that represents a large reservoir of non-polar ice on Mars.

Also Read:   The book coronavirus can spread only through droplets
Also Read:   NASA Now Lets You Label Images Snapped By Its Curiosity Rover To Help It And Future Mars Missions Navigate

Water ice is permanently stable within Korolev crater. Because the deepest part of this depression acts as a natural cold trap. The air above the ice cools and is thus heavier compared to the surrounding air. Since air is a poor conductor of heat. The water ice mound is effectively shielded from heating and sublimation.

Crater lakes aren’t uncommon on planets and Moons in our solar system. The same goes for Earth, in fact. That has more than one body of water. And can be credited directly to a large impact from an object in space.

The colossal Lonar Lake in India is the result of an asteroid impact sometime between 35,000 and 50,000 years ago. It filled with water and then recently turned pink, though scientists are still trying to figure out that last part.

Also Read:   Space: NASA's Perseverance Rover Has a Great Prospect of Finding Evidence of Life on Mars
Also Read:   Mars 2020: The Mission Could Launch As Late As Mid-August, NASA Has Postponed The Launch

Moon’s Surface Is A Complete Metal.

It’s believed that Mars was once just the kind of place you would find flowing rivers and massive lakes. There’s evidence that the planet once had a wealth of liquid water on its surface. And knowing that means scientists are eager to find evidence of past life.

- Advertisement -
Sweety Singh

Must Read

Dr.Fauci Instructs On COVID-19 Precautions

Corona Sweety Singh -
Dr. Anthony Fauci offered various coronavirus prevention tips in a new interview, explaining how he has been reducing his own risk of infection. ...
Read more

Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: Release Date, Cate, Plot, And Future plans for the series.

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
The incredible thriller Seven Deadly Sins is a Japanese series. The show is a modification to the manga thriller of the identical name. The...
Read more

Netflix is adding 17 new displays

Netflix Nitu Jha -
Netflix is adding 17 new displays, movies, and specials in the first full week of July. Two films that needs to be on your radar...
Read more

Sherlock Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And More Updates !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Sherlock Holmes is a fictional private detective character created by British author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Referring to himself as a consulting detective at...
Read more

Instagram Reels: Allows creators to make 15-second videos, Can Reels Replace TikTok ?

Technology Kumar Saurabh -
In a bid to get the most from TikTok's lack in India, Instagram has begun analyzing the'Reels' attribute. This includes after the ban of...
Read more

The Massive Ice Lake On Mars:Korolev Crater

In News Sweety Singh -
The ESA’s Mars Express orbiter captured images of a massive crater lake on the planet’s North Pole. Using data gathered by the mission,...
Read more

Keep These As A Stock At Your Home In COVID-19.

Corona Sweety Singh -
Everyone was so concerned about the coronavirus second wave that they forgot about one tiny detail: The US never flattened the curve from...
Read more

Xbox Series S: More Affordable 2020 Xbox Console Sound More Exciting

Technology Kumar Saurabh -
New Xbox Series S rumors make the more affordable 2020 Xbox console sound more exciting than ever before. The cheap Series S would have the...
Read more

The Good Place Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Latest Update !!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Comedy series are famous all around the world, and that's the reason it has lots of subgenres in addition to a great deal in...
Read more

One of the most-watched shows on Netflix

Entertainment Nitu Jha -
One of the most-watched shows on Netflix is the streamer's first-ever German-language original series that many of you might not have heard of Dark.
Also Read:   Joker: 2019 Hollywood Movie plot, cast, review
Season...
Read more
© World Top Trend