The Marvel films and TV series that Disney+ ready for this season are still delayed because of the coronavirus health crisis, and there is no telling whether Marvel will be able to abide by the new schedule the studio declared.

Since work on several MCU Phase 4 productions is going to resume, a new rumour asserts some Avengers might appear in the most unexpected place in the future.

Phase 4 lacks the enormous standalone Avengers 5 crossover film everybody is awaiting because Marvel needs time to the point for the next significant story after Endgame.

The book coronavirus pandemic is keeping us away from a few of the most exciting cinematic universes in the history of movie. Marvel did something nobody attempted to do before.

It combined several franchises into the same cinematic world, intertwining all of their stories and timelines, and using different movies to build huge character arcs during a decade’s worth of work.

Given the richness of the Marvel comics world, where the exact same recurring characters are similarly intertwined.

it seems like Marvel had a recipe for success set up. But there was no certainty this risk would have paid when Marvel bet the barn on the first Iron Man.

And Marvel has been building its Avengers world using superheroes who did not have the same appeal as its significant properties.

The rights for Spider-Man belonged to Sony, which will keep them as long as it keeps making new Spider-Man movies.

The point is that Marvel grew the Avengers to the world’s biggest superhero sensation, something DC Comics can just dream of no matter how great which Snyder Cut ends up being.

The Avengers are so big that a new rumour now says they could look down the street in a couple of unexpected places.

https://worldtoptrend.com/2020/07/anthony-mackie-states-that-the-falcon-show-are-like-a-six-or-eight-hour-movie/

As it stands now, we’ve got zero Avengers 5 in Phase 4 of the MCU. Marvel has to rebuild after Endgame. New faces will be released, as the group needs new members now that Iron Man.

Captain America, and Black Widow are gone. Additionally, the entire world needs a new villain to replace Thanos.

And let’s not overlook that the X-Men mutants along with the Fantastic Four need introductions of their own.

But Marvel will make more Avengers movies, of course. It can’t afford to ignore its main moneymaker.

New escapes on 4chan say that Sony now wants a few of the future Avengers to look in its own SPUMC — the annoying new acronym stands for Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters.

The SPUMC will include an unnamed Marvel character in the Spider-Man comics that Sony has the rights to.

That means that the MCU Spider-Man films will be part of it. The Venom and Morbius franchises are also included within this new cinematic universe.

But the SPUMC will be much more restricted in scope compared to MCU.

Remember when Sony thought it could do this independently without Marvel?

That was before Sony and Disney inked a new deal for its use of Spider-Man in the MCU for further movies.

One of these will be Spider-Man 3, along with the other one is a crossover movie.

But recent reports did say that Disney and Sony may ink an even greater deal soon.

The 4chan leak says Sony wants to get a number of the Avengers in its own SPUMC for a move which is likely to make the universe more exciting than it is.

The move could turn prospective films to even more significant box office successes.

Sony is looking to enlarge the Spidey deal into a two-way contract.

Of great interest is Cap (Sam naturally ), Captain Marvel (Sony currently believes she is still likely to be the next face of the MCU), and Ms Marvel.

Concept art for Sinister Six shows Spider-Man fighting the villain group at the Statue of Liberty along with SamCap and Ms Marvel. All these plans/requests are one-sided.

The only reason they knew more than a vague outline concerning the Blip and Endgame in general for Morbius (both will be referenced if enabled, aware of what was afterwards agreed upon if anything) was that the information was relevant to Far From Home.

At the period of participation, Sony was unsure just how much they could reference the MCU, not even sure if the same Spider-Man lawsuit was allowed to be used across studios (they were clear to initially not explicitly call the MCU and SUMC’franchises’) because the Homecoming/Far From Home suits are MCU iconography.

A recent report said that the sole reason Iron Man was so prominently featured in Homecoming was because of Sony’s insistence.

That was just a rumour, as is the 4chan leak, and we may never get to the base of it.

It goes out of its way to make it clear that the film is put in the same general world as the MCU — and that Morbius is attached to exactly the same Spider-Man who helped save the world in Infinity War and Endgame.

The unidentified person who posted the escape also showed an even crazier notion. The Guardians of the Galaxy, which was another risky Marvel bet that paid off tremendously at the box office, would be tied into Venom.

Yes, it is mad:

One suggestion for the Venom franchise which never got beyond an internal pitch had the Guardians in a cold open for one of those films.

Not a plan or outline, only an expression of getting them somehow involved. I can only assume the same thing occurred when Blade was declared.

The person who allegedly got access to this advice claims that Sony may not even be allowed to directly mention the snap out of the MCU,”but they did appear to think they might bare minimum call it”exactly what happened five decades ago.

” That would imply the SPUMC’s timeline will align with the MCU. What other choice do they have, given that Spidey himself has been snapped?

The reports that detailed last summer’s Disney-Sony deal said the two giants also reached an understanding on how every universe would mention the other, claiming that they will indeed be intertwined.

Again, it’s not like Marvel needs to reference the SPUMC in any way.

Sony would benefit far more than Marvel from an arrangement like this.

But no matter whether this new leak comes true, it’s fans who will help the most.