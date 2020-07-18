The Mandalorian Season 2: The Mandalorian Has Brought Back Many Fan-favorite Stormtroopers To Live-action

- Advertisement -

Star Wars: The Mandalorian has brought many Stormtroopers that are fan-favorite back. In its first season, the show introduced back Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’s Death Troopers as well as Return of the Jedi’s Scout Troopers. And this is without mentioning the series’ new developments to the Empire’s ranks. In addition to this, The Mandalorian has also brought elements in the animated realm to live-action, such as The Clone Wars’ Death Watch Mandalorians.

So, with the coming Season 2 series to feature even more animated personalities using the likes of Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan joining the fray, the series should also introduce a squadron of troopers that would result in a formidable opponent for the titular bounty hunter: the Imperial Supercommandos.

The Imperial Supercommandos was released in Season 3 of this series Star Wars: Rebels. This squadron was a troop of Mandalorians who opted to side. Because of this, they had costumes that mixed both the joys of Stormtroopers and Mandalorians together. They had the iconic helmets and jetpacks that are flying, but their visors were thinner, and also the color of the armors was the obligatory white. Because Saxon was the leader of the troopers, his armor was also highlighted with red. This look immediately made the Supercommandos and their leader stand. Since enforcers of this Empire were fearsome Mandalorians turned, what’s more, they were deadly and dangerous than your Stormtrooper. Their look on Rebels was brief, but the Supercommandos nevertheless left for a striking new addition to the Empire’s ranks.

Because there are plenty of figures leaping from Star Wars’ revived kingdom into live-action, these elite troopers would be right at home on The Mandalorian. After all, the Disney+ string is dealing heavily with the warrior culture of the people who call it home, along with the planet Mandalore’s lore. The show may occur after the events of Return of the Jedi, but Season 1 has shown that the Empire still has a remnant existence in the galaxy. It’s possible that a few Supercommandos continue to be out there since Moff Gideon and plenty of troopers are around.

These wicked Mandalorians would likewise make opponents for Mando. Fans have observed Din Djarin take good care of enemy troopers at once, but there were several who finally posed an obstacle. After his defeat in Season 1, Gideon may seek these troopers out as his recruits, with them as his private muscle.

The Supercommandos could make for villains on the search for Din Djarin, and they would likely prove difficult to put down. After all, in Season 1, fans watched how efficient and lethal a crew of Mandalorians were and they were on the side of Din. Just imagine how harmful evil Mandalorians could be, and the type of threat they could pose.

The Mandalorian celebrities Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito. Season 1 is available on Disney+, with Season 2 premiering in October.