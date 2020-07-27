The Mandalorian Season 2: Release Date , Plot And Who Is In The Cast?

- Advertisement -

Also known as Star Wars: The Mandalorian is an American space western web series created by Jon Favreau. This action TV series is a Star Wars franchise. The TV show was released in 2019 on Disney+. This show is based on Star Wars by George Lucas.

The show was broadcasted on Disney+ in America for the first time on November 12, 2019. The first season of the show had 8 episodes in total. The series has been praised and has received positive reviews from both, the audience and the critics.

The series is set 5 years after the events of “Return of the Jedi” and 25 years before the events of “The Force Awakens”. The show has been produced by Lucasfilm, Fairview Entertainment, and Golem Creations.

There is good news for the fans of this TV series. The release date for the second season has been decided.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 2 release date

After positive reviews from critics and the audience, the show was renewed for another season. The release date for the same has also been finalised. Season 2 of the show is being directed by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. The second season is scheduled to be aired in October 2020.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 2 cast

Pedro Pascal will be seen as Din Djarin, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Werner Herzog as the client, Omid Abtah as Dr Pershing, Nick Nolte as Kuii, Taika Waititi as IG-11, Michael Biehn as the Bounty Hunter, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze and many other well-known artists were a part of season 1 cast. We expect them to return for season 2 as well. However, no such confirmation has been made yet.

This star wars series has received immense love from its fans. The show boasts of a rating of 8.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

For more information, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com regarding latest TV shows, upcoming movies and game launches and much more.

Till then, stay safe, stay updated.