"The Mandalorian" Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else a fan wants to know

By- Simran Jaiswal
After the success of the first season, fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of the second season and there is a good news for all those fans as the second season is all set to premiere in 2020.

Created by Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” is the first live action series in the franchise of Star Wars. It is set around twenty- five years before the events of the epic space opera film, “The Force Awakens” and five years following the events of “Star Wars: return of Jedi”. This series revolves around the skilled Mandalorian bounty hunter, Din Djarin.

The first season of this series received positive responses from both critics and viewers. It has also won a lot of prestigious awards including “IGN People’s Choice award”, “Golden Reel Award” and many others in different categories. It has created a huge fan base all over the world.

The second season of “The Mandalorian” is set to release in 2020.So, Let us check out all the available details of second season.

Release date of “The Mandalorian” Season 2

The first season of “The Mandalorian” premiered on November 12, 2019 on Disney+ and it had eight episodes.

The makers of “The Mandalorian” had already made an announcement that the second season of this release would release in October, 2020. It is reported that the production work had begun by November 2019, and the filming was completed in March 2020. Due to this schedule followed by the team of “The Mandalorian”, the release date will not be affected by the corona virus pandemic and this news has been confirmed by Disney’s CEO, Bob Chapek.

So, fans don’t need to worry as it is pretty sure that the second season will arrive in October, 2020.However, the exact date of release is not known.

Expected plot of “The Mandalorian” Season 2

It seems that the second season of “The Mandalorian” will bring more information about the 50-years toddler i.e. “Baby Yoda”. Fans may get to know about the identity of species of the Baby Yoda. Some information about the identity of “The Client” may get revealed in the second season.

Season two may explore the history of the Mandalorians as well. However, it seems that season 2 is likely to be even more exciting and adventurous and may reveal all that information that remain masked in the first season.

Cast of “The Mandalorian” Season 2

The cast of the second season of “The Mandalorian” is likely to include most of the actors from previous season. They are:

  • Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin
  • Gina Carano as Cara Dune
  • Werner Herzog as “The Client”
  • Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze
  • Nick Nolte as the voice of Kuiil
  • Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon

Along with these actors, it is reported that actors like Temuera Morrison (as Bob Fett), Rosario Dawson as Ashoka Tano and many other actors are likely to join the cast of the second season of “The Mandalorian”.

Stay with us for more updates.

