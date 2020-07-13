Home TV Series Netflix The Mandalorian Season 2: Rebels Introduced The Imperial Supercommandos, An Elite...
The Mandalorian Season 2: Rebels Introduced The Imperial Supercommandos, An Elite Squad Of

By- Santosh Yadav
Star Wars: Rebels introduced an elite squad of Stormtroopers that should make the leap to live-action in The Mandalorian, the Imperial Supercommandos.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian has brought several Stormtroopers that are fan-favorite back into live-action. In its first season, the series introduced back Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’s Death Troopers in Addition to Return of the Jedi’s Scout Troopers. And that is without mentioning the series’ additions to the Empire’s ranks, as the Remnant and Incinerator Stormtroopers. In addition to that, The Mandalorian has also brought elements in the animated realm into live-action, such as The Clone Wars’ Death Watch Mandalorians.

With the Mandalorian Season 2 set to incorporate more animated personalities with the likes of Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan joining the fray, the series should also introduce a squadron of troopers would make for a formidable opponent for the titular bounty hunter: the Imperial Supercommandos.

The Imperial Supercommandos were introduced in Season 3 of the series Star Wars: Rebels. This squadron was a troop of Mandalorians that chose to side. Because of this, they had costumes that blended both the aesthetics of Mandalorians and Stormtroopers together. They had the helmets and flying jetpacks, but their visors were slimmer, and also, the color of their armors was the white. Because Saxon was the leader of the troopers, his helmet was highlighted with red. This distinct look made the Supercommandos and their main stand. What’s more, since enforcers of the Empire had been Mandalorians turned , they were much more deadly and dangerous than your Stormtrooper. Their look on Rebels was short, but the Supercommandos nevertheless made for a striking new addition to the Empire’s ranks.

The Mandalorian Season 2

Because there are already plenty of characters jumping from Star Wars’ revived realm into live-action, these elite troopers are right at home on The Mandalorian. After all, the Disney+ string is dealing with the planet Mandalore’s lore, and the warrior culture of the people who call it home. The show may occur following the events of Return of the Jedi, but Season 1 has shown that the Empire still has a remnant existence in the galaxy. Since Moff Gideon and plenty of troopers are still around, it is possible that there are a Supercommandos out there.

These evil Mandalorians would make opponents. Fans have seen Din Djarin take good care of multiple enemy troopers simultaneously, but several posed a challenge. Gideon may seek out these troopers as his latest recruits, using them as his muscle.

The Supercommandos could create for recurring villains on the hunt for Din Djarin, and they would likely prove hard to put down. In Season 1, after all, fans watched effective and deadly a crew of Mandalorians were — and they had been on Din’s side. Simply imagine how dangerous evil Mandalorians could be, and the sort of threat they could pose.

Santosh Yadav

