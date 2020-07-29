The Mandalorian Season 2: Giancarlo Esposito Teased That The Darksaber Will Play A Larger Role In Season 2 Of The Disney+ Series.

- Advertisement -

The Mandalorian’s Giancarlo Esposito teased that the Darksaber will play a much bigger role in Season 2 of the Disney+ string.

The first season of The Mandalorian finished with the reveal that Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) is in possession of this Darksaber, a mythical black-bladed lightsaber. While it merely made a short appearance, Esposito promised that Season 2 would investigate its background and explain his personality got his hands on it.

“You’ll see more of this Darksaber, you will get the explanation of the ancient weapon to the modern world, a collapsed world,” Esposito informed Deadline on the heels of getting an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. “Where did this sabre come from, and how was it revived? It is key in our next season, which is back sooner than later.”

“(The sabre) is a key to Moff Gideon’s last, which possibly has a lot to do with where he comes from and his desire to build a planet and deliver it back together,” added Esposito.

The history of the Darksaber starts the Mandalorian / Jedi called Tarre Vizsla, with its creator. Following Tara’s death, the sabre was stolen by Mandalorians. Years later, during Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the Darksaber fell in the hands of Darth Maul after he won it at a duel with Pre Vizsla. In Star Wars Rebels, the sword found its way to Sabine Wren, yet another Mandalorian, and Kanan Jarrus. Wren gave it Bo-Katan Kryze that had been the last man to possess it before it was seen in Gideon’s hands.

The Darksaber is not the only piece of Star Wars lore which will be handled in Season 2 of this set. Several characters from past TV shows and films are scheduled to take a look when The Mandalorian returns for Season 2, such as Bo-Katan, Boba Fett, Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex.

It was made by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian celebrities Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito and Emily Swallow. Season 1 is available on Disney+, together with Season 2 arriving in October.