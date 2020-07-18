Home Hollywood The Lego Batman Movie 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest...
Hollywood

The Lego Batman Movie 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
Are we talking about Lego Batman here? Yes, this is a spinoff film from the Lego franchise. It all began with the Lego Movie’. We saw batman in it attempting to win his girlfriend back from the protagonist. Some magic happened directly there and the fans were like, “we need another picture for”Lego Batman”.

Release Date

And now the fans are becoming desperate as they await the sequel. However, it is yet uncertain if the sequel will be happening or not. The sequel formally went into production 2018 using a release date in 2022. However, Universal Pictures later acquired the rights for the film, and there has been no development. As of now, the future of the 2nd film in the series appears highly uncertain. If the movie does go ahead, it is expected to launch in the summer of 2022.

Plot

The very first movie glanced at us as a more relaxed than normal Bruce Wayne. Nevertheless, he still must tend to his responsibilities and shield Gotham against all risks. We say The Batman is teaming up using Barbara Gordon and Robin to take the Joker.

Nonetheless, in the last scene, the Joker has let loose all the villains in Gotham City. This usually means that Batman and his team have a fight on their hands at the upcoming film. The Joker will reunite once more as the principal villain in the sequel. Therefore, we can anticipate a fantastic battle between the Dark Knight and The Joker.

It’s being reported that the sequel will revolve more about Batman finally accepting his Bat-Family. This could shape up the storyline one way or the other.

Cast

This is how the voice cast stands:

Will Arnett like Batman/ Bruce Wayne
Michael Cera as Robin
Zach Galifianakis as The Joker
Ralph Fiennes as Alfred
Rosario Dawson as Barbara/ Batgirl
Jenny Slate as Harley Quinn
Héctor Elizondo as James Gordon
Lauren White as Chief O’Hara

Anand mohan

