The Lego Batman Movie 2: Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

Here is some good news for The Lego Batman fans as the makers have decided to make the sequel of the beautiful movie. Yes, you heard it right, Lego Batman will be made soon for which fans were eagerly waiting for. The further article follows more about The Lego Batman Movie 2 as to the release date, the expected cast, and the plot for the same. Let us know more about the same.

RELEASE DATE

The first animated movie of the same came up in 2018 and gained a lot of popularity. Fans were eagerly waiting for the sequel of the same. The official release date for the sequel has not been announced yet. And also considering the current pandemic, there may also be a further delay in the same. However, as of now, fans can expect it to release by 2022.

CAST

The cast for the sequel is expected to return. These includes

Will Arnett as Batman/Bruce Wayne

Zach Galifianakis as The Joker

Michael Cera as Robin/ Dick Grayson

Ralph Fiennes as Alfred Pennyworth

Rosario Dawson as Batgirl/Barbara Gordon

Hector Elizondo as Commissioner James Gordon

Jenny Slate as Harley Quinn

Lauren White as Chief O’Hara

PLOT

The movie is basically an animated movie that follows Wayne’s bros showing more of adventures fight scenes and many of new Batman’s gadgets. Fans expect more of Batman’s family in the sequel and also many dangerous fight scenes, that can even include one between Batman and Joker themself. However, the overall plot is expected to be equally exciting and fans will definitely enjoy the same.