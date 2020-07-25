The Lego Batman 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

The Lego Movie in 2014 by Warner Bros decided to do something with a whole different idea. The Lego Batman Movie premiered in 2017. Based on the Lego Construction Toys, the film was created by Warner Bros. The film became an instant success racking up a huge fanbase very quickly.

Well, we are all aware of Batman and the competition with Joker, the first section tells us about Batman saving Gotham city by overcoming his fear in addition to the help of his sidekick Robin and his butler Alfred. We’d recommend you to observe the first part to receive a sheet of fundamental info about Batman and his Bat-life, which was released in 2017. So without wasting any time, let us dive into the news and facts about Lego Batman 2.

Release Date

It’s been three years since The Lego Batman Movie came out. And now the fans are becoming desperate as they await the sequel. But it’s yet uncertain if the sequel will probably be occurring or not. The sequel formally went into production 2018 with a release date in 2022.

Cast

A majority of the previous cast are expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming movie.

Will Arnett as Batman/ Bruce Wayne

Michael Cera as Robin

Zach Galifianakis as The Joker

Ralph Fiennes as Alfred

Rosario Dawson as Barbara/ Batgirl

Jenny Slate as Harley Quinn

Héctor Elizondo as James Gordon

Lauren White as Chief O’Hara

Plot

In the last scene, the Joker has let loose all of the villains in Gotham City. These include some dangerous individuals like General Zod, Voldemort, T-Rex, King Kong, Agent Smith, plus a Kraken!!! This usually means that Batman and his group have a fight on their hands at the upcoming movie. The Joker will reunite once more as the principal villain in the sequel. Therefore, we can expect a fantastic battle between the Dark Knight and The Joker.

Trailer

There aren’t any trailer upgrades up to now. Stay tuned with us to discover more about part 2.