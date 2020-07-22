The Legendary Peugeot 3008 – Here Is What We Know !

- Advertisement -

This car has a lot of vibes from its predecessor. The original 3008 clumsily attempted to rival Qashqais and Tiguans and surprisingly failed at winning the attention of anyone who cared one iota about their car possessing any dynamic or technological nous.

The new one isn’t much different. From the outside, this is a striking thing, even a full three years after it first went on sale. Most carmakers would be realizing the face-lift knife around now, yet it feels like Peugeot could go a few years more without changing the 3008â€™s appearance. It offers of a two-tone color scheme that appeals to 3008 GTI hot hatches.

INFOTAINMENT AND CONNECTIVITY

Inside, the wow-factor only strengthens. Likewise, as long as you can cope with Peugeotâ€™s infamously small steering wheel (and you do get used to it) this is a superb place to be. Digital dials are standard on every version and are customized via a simple scroll button on the steering wheel. No running around in distracting sub-menus here.

The toggle switches, big media screen and huge central storage bin all combine to make the 3008â€™s look like a real-time spaceship. That’s the kind of the first impression Peugeot cast upon its Customers. It’s not as simple as a VW car would be but it is more fun.

ENGINE CHOICES AND TRANSMISSION

There are several engine choices on offer, variety is a thing which Peugeot offers. Youâ€™ve a choice of turbo petrol 128 bhp 1.2-liter or 178 bhp 1.6-liter and turbo diesel 128 bhp 1.5-liter and 178 bhp 2.0-liter. However, the transmission on the smaller engines includes a six-speed manual gearbox as standard (with autos optional). Furthermore, the larger ones exclusively mated to a slick eight-speed automatic. All are mated to front-wheel drive.

HOW MUCH SHOULD YOU PAY

The 3008 range starts at around $32,000 for the traditional old petrol manual setup. The price can rise towards $60,000 if you want the Hybrid 4 variant. On the Contrary it is much faster and thrilling to drive than the standard.