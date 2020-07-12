Home Technology The Legendary Chevrolet ss - Price, Concept? Will it Comeback Again ?
The Legendary Chevrolet ss – Price, Concept? Will it Comeback Again ?

By- Debarshi Bhattacharjee
Super Sport, or SS, is the signature performance option package offered by Chevrolet on a limited number of its vehicles. Don’t judge the SS by its cover: Basic styling hides a mighty V-8 and track-ready tuning. All SS models come with distinctive “SS” markings on their exterior. In 1961 they made the first package available. Some of the other models bearing the SS badge include the Camaro, Chevelle, El Camino, Impala, Monte Carlo, Nova and Chevrolet Pickup Truck. Current SS models are produced by the GM Performance Division.

THE CONCEPT

2003 Chevrolet SS Concept - Car Body Design

No car is possible without a patent image or a concept. In 2003, Chevrolet released a concept car they named the SS. A rear wheel drive sports car with a modern 430 hp small-block V8 engine and race-tuned suspension. It was billed as “a modern interpretation of Chevrolet’s Super Sport heritage”. Besides, it was never intended for production. Chevrolet  used the vehicle as a show car and to hint at what was ahead for Chevrolet sports car design.

SPECS AND PERFORMANCE

[object Object] [object Object]

The rear-drive 2017 Chevrolet SS sedan is powered by a 6.2-liter LS3 V-8 engine that produces massive 415 hp at 5,900 rpm and 415 lb-ft of torque at 4,600 rpm. Boy o boy that is something too much for a mid size sedan. Transmission choices include a Tremec TR6060 six-speed manual transmission or a GM Hydra-Matic six-speed automatic. The Chevrolet SS is EPA-rated 14/22 mpg city/highway with either transmission. This was one of the major reasons for its decreasing demand. In contrast why would anyone want lowest mileage from his/her family sedan? Standard features include Brembo four-piston front brake rotors and staggered 19-inch alloys wheels.

INTERIORS AND EXTERIORS

[object Object] [object Object]

Chevrolet sold the SS sedan in just one trim level with options limited to exterior color, transmission choice, and an available power sunroof and full-size spare tire. Inside, the SS sedan it has got room for five adults in leather seating, and front occupants sit in standard sport bucket seats. Chevrolet MyLink with navigation is also standard.

[object Object] [object Object]

PRICE

Pin on Chevy SS

The last known price of this car is 50,000 USD. Unfortunately, Chevrolet discontinued the SS in 2018. Now the same car in a good used condition would set you back by upwards of 35,000 USD.

WILL IT COMEBACK ?

Chevrolet SS News : Breaking News, Photos, & Videos - The Car ...

As per reports, The decline in sales has left the car in par with no option of production. However, if Chevrolet wants to bring the SS back, they have a lot of work to do. Such as improving mileage and features. Likewise a successor to the SS could also be fairly possible. For instance there’s no such news. Let’s see what the company does to improve its sales on this particular model.

Till the stay tuned.

Debarshi Bhattacharjee

