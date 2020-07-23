The Legendary BMW E46 M3 – All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

This BMW was one of the most legendary car’s BMW has ever built. It was under production from September 2000 to August 2006. The best part about it though is that it is a manual, and these are truly a rare sighting these days. Furthermore, the modern cars come with mostly automatics. With a low weight construction and the high-rev concept of its inline 6-cylinder engine, for many it embodied a return to the virtues of the iconic BMW M3 E30.

WHAT WAS SO SPECIAL ABOUT THE TRANSMISSION ?

Paddle shifters are common in sports cars nowadays, but back in the early 2000s, it was a serious head-turner. Buyers of the third generation M3 were able to choose between the 6-speed manual transmission and the 6-speed SMG (sequential manual transmission). The latter is an automated manual transmission, which the driver can operate using the paddle shifters on the steering wheel or the gear lever in the center console. Wow, that was awesome.

THE LEGENDARY ENGINE

Outstanding performance is provided by the typical BMW M Series 6-cylinder engine. The 3.2-litre S54B32 engine built on the legacy of its predecessor. Nevertheless, it was an almost entirely new development. It is regarded as the pioneer of BMW’s now well-established high-rev concept, where its only time for the next gear at just under 8,000 revolutions.

This emotional and racing-inspired combination helped the M3 to 343 hp peak power (252 kW) and 365 Nm torque. At the same time it holds the title of eight wins at the prestigious ‘Engine of the Year’ awards. The superior engine allows the high-performance coupé to sprint to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds. The top speed of the car is about 250 kmph.

THE DESIGN AND EXTERIOR

An M automobile never lacks for clear distinguishing features. As with the iconic M3 E30, the M3 E46 is immediately recognizable as the premium model in its series due to its numerous details. In particular, aesthetic changes such as widened fenders, special side skirts and the modified front apron catch the eye of every observer. These changes also serve an important purpose, mostly in terms of aerodynamics. From a side profile, the E46 M3‘s chrome-plated gills in the upper part of the front fender are a standout feature. These were originally designed as an air duct for cooling the engine. The small spoiler lip noticeably reduces lift and thus improves traction which is crucial in faster corners.

WHAT IS AND WAS THE COST?

When new it cost about $42,600. However, after so many years later one can easily find one E46 M3 for less than $10,000.