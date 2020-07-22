The Legend of Korra Comes to Netflix Next Month

- Advertisement -

Be careful, everybody. Netflix is on an Avatar-collecting spree.

Netflix as we speak introduced that Avatar: The Last Airbender sequel collection, The Legend of Korra, is about to reach on its streams on August 14. The announcement got here with an applicable tweet after all.

The Legend of Korra (also called Avatar: The Legend of Korra) premiered on Nickelodeon on April 14, 2012 and ran for 4 seasons via October of 2014. The collection is about throughout the identical universe as Avatar: The Final Airbender and follows the following Avatar within the Avatar cycle after Aang: Korra, a seventeen-year-old woman from the Southern Water Tribe.

The Avatar franchise is about in a universe by which there are 4 societies every comparable to a classical aspect: Air, Water, Earth, and Fireplace. Every of these societies include magic-users often called “benders” who’re capable of manipulate their dwelling nation’s aspect. At any given time, there may be one particular person often called the “Avatar” who is ready to grasp all 4 components and operates as a robust peacekeeper. The primary collection handled younger Aang’s journey to be taught every aspect and finish a damaging struggle began by the Fireplace Nation.