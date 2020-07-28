The latest coronavirus update of US aren’t promising-former CDC Director

- Advertisement -

The latest coronavirus updates aren’t exactly promising. The virus’ toll in the US is only continuing to grow, and a successful vaccine is still months away, at the very earliest.

The US has seen coronavirus cases grow 18% over the previous two months (and a 30% increase in deaths), according to current tabulations.

And you’ll find an increasing number of states like Texas and Arizona in which the coronavirus pandemic is threatening to spiral out of control.

Sure, we’re getting a little closer — emphasis on a little — to this day when we can place this outbreak supporting us thanks to

improvements like the ancient trials of coronavirus vaccine candidates that are showing promise but are still a long way from reality.

It is with this in your mind that former CDC director Tom Frieden decided to share his insights with Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace over the weekend,

about everything in the state of the US coronavirus response now to just when it is that we will all finally be able to”get our lives back”.

Frieden lays the way for that to occur, also, at a recent post on his website. Here’s what he says:

“Better maintenance and newer therapy can decrease death rates (possibly: plasma and remdesivir premature, steroids for many patients late).

We need a comprehensive response that will minimize deaths and get to the new ordinary soon and as safely as possible”.

Much like,”The chance for our kids to go back to school and get back to work.

The opportunity for our economy to recuperate. The opportunity for us to save tens of thousands of lives”

So far as when all this will end — or, instead, lessen to the extent that we’re able to go back to a level of normalcy?

Unfortunately, there is no single answer to this question, Frieden explained in his interview this weekend.

“There’s not likely to be one alternative to this pandemic, and we will need to level with individuals,” he said.

“We do not have enough tests. So we have to prioritize them. We do not have enough protective equipment for healthcare workers.

So we must reuse and utilize more of those routinely reusable gear safely.

And when, and when a vaccine comes, we’re going to have to face tough decisions about who receives it first.”

And how quickly will it be accessible?

“One of the things which have hampered us would be this concept that one thing will prevent this,” he added. “No 1 thing is going to stop it.

It’s here for some time, but we are in it together. And when we unite in our effort against it,

while maintaining physically apart we could get our own lives and livelihoods back”