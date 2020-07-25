- Advertisement -

The latest coronavirus update from White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx is that officials are particularly concerned

The latest coronavirus update

about the corrosion coronavirus picture in 12 US cities.

Component of the matter is the fact that it is likely better to realize the US has 50 different coronavirus pandemics, not only one .

That’s because every state is different and has taken different actions and found themselves in another place at the moment in terms of their fight against the virus.

There’s at least one aspect of the coronavirus pandemic,

unique to the US, that does not get talked about as far as it should, alongside policy of the several daily metrics like case counts, hospitalizations, and deaths.

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx has been making a version of the point in recent presentations

and conversations she has given that the US doesn’t have a coronavirus pandemic.

It has 50 — significance, 50 different

, state-specific outbreaks of the virus where the mitigation and interventions have all been modified,

which has caused a position on the ground that varies from state-to-state. In my state of Tennessee, by way of example, Gov.

Bill Lee stays resistant to a statewide face mask mandate, and you may see the gap in my state’s worsening numbers

versus a country like New York that’s been aggressively fighting with the virus for a while now.

Because of state-by-state differences like these, it implies you can not look at or discuss the pandemic situation in the united states.

Thus, Dr. Birx explained in a private conversation in recent days with local and state health officials the coronavirus task force is fairly worried about 12 different US cities.

“There are cities that are lagging, and we have new gains in Miami,

New Orleans, Las Vegas, San Jose, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Nashville,

Pittsburgh, Columbus, and Baltimore, so we’re tracking this very closely,

” Birx stated from the audio that was obtained from the nonprofit Center for Public Integrity.

“We are working with the officials to make sure we’re responding collectively,

but when you see that increased test positivity, that’s when to initiate the mitigation efforts.”

She continued, the way that you attack increases as we see

at locales like those is by”finding and tracking those very early folks,”

because, in a certain point,

things get out of hand which contact-tracing becomes a little like drinking from a fire hose.

The latest US figures from Johns Hopkins University reveal that as the pandemic began,

over 4 million confirmed cases of the virus was identified to-date,

and more than 145,000 deaths.

And things are only continuing to worsen. On Friday, as an example, Florida moves the 400,000-total coronavirus instances indicate,

the day following the nation’s Gov.

Ron DeSantis insisted that Florida has”certainly stabilized with the cases.”

According to NBC News, the Sunshine State has recorded an average of 10,700 cases per day over the previous seven days,

and almost 5,700 individuals have died from the virus there.