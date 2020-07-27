The Last OG Season 4: Official Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

The Last OG is an American comedy-thriller television series which has been created for TBS. The television series has been created by Jordan Peele and John Carcieri. The producers of the show are Alex Rubens, Jason Wang, and Steven Ast.

The first season of the show premiered on the television on March 31, 2018 on TBS. It premiered for a total of 10 episodes. The show has become quite successful since the time it was released. It is one of the most famous comedy television series of all times. The show was then renewed for a second season after the success of season 1 of the show.

The second season of The Last OG aired on the TV on March 30, 2019 for a total of 10 episodes. Fans appreciated the efforts by the team. However, the audience and the critics didn’t seem much impressed. This could also be observed through the decrease in viewer base of the show.

Season 1 had an average viewership of 1.3 million viewers per episode in the United States alone. The second season of The Last OG had a viewership of 0.9 million per episode. Nonetheless, the show was renewed for a third season.

Season 3 of the show aired on TBS on April 7, 2020 and ran for 10 episodes in total this time as well. The no. of viewers didn’t change this time as expected. The average no of viewers per episode was 0.7 million for the third season. Despite all this, the show still seems to be going strong. It has been nominated for 8 awards as well.

The last OG season 4 release date.

Recently, after the completion of season 3 of the show, people have been expecting some sort of announcement regarding season 4 of The Last OG. However, no statements regarding the cancellation or the renewal of the show have been made yet. The show has neither been renewed nor been cancelled till now.

The Last OG season 4 cast.

Since the show hasn’t been renewed till now, no claims regarding the cast of the show can be made. However, if it gets renewed, we expect some of the cast from previous seasons to appear for the fourth season as well.

The future of the show, however, seems quite uncertain. Will the show be renewed for a fourth season despite a decline in the viewership? Keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com to find out more about it, other TV shows, and the latest movie releases.

