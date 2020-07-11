The Last O.G. Season 4: Netflix Officially Greenlights Is The Show Cancelled Or Renewed?

- Advertisement -

The Last O.G. recently aired its season 3 finale episode and fans are watching out for updates for the fourth period. Is the series being renewed?

The previous O.G. closed its third year on Tuesday, June 9. And while it ended as intended, its followers are looking for answers concerning its potential.

The series is a comedy show created by Jordan Peele and John Carcieri. It premiered on March 31, 2018, and it follows the life of all Tray Barker.

After displaying excellent behaviour, is released from prison. He finds it to be very different from before and returns after 15 decades his place.

He also finds his ex-girlfriend Shannon (Tiffany Haddish) now married to another guy named Josh (Ryan Gaul), who is also raising his twin children Amira (Taylor Christian Mosby) and Shahzad (Dante Hoagland).

Tray wants to have another shot at existence and decides to become a better man and father with the help of Mullins (Cedric the Entertainer) and his cousin Bobby Barker (Allen Maldonado)

Is TBS in the works of renewing the sitcom?

As of the moment, TBS hasn’t made any announcement about the sitcom’s renewal.

This differs from the year which was supplied a 10-episode sequence per month before season 2 ended.

A few of the fans are already worried about the future of the season, but the series remains on before TBS makes cancellation information.

There is still hope

According to reports, TBS only has. This could mean that the system will hold on to the Morgan and Haddish-led series.

And despite the decrease in the viewership of The Last O.G., it is noted to be doing better than their other show, American Dad, that has already been renewed.

It’s a glimmer of hope for those who were following the story of Tray since 1. It can be remembered that the house network of the show appeared invested in the show.

Brett Weitz, TBS and TNT manager commended the series when it had been given the green light for a run.

“We’re pleased of The Last O.G. ‘s continued success,” Weitz said. “This humorous and heartfelt show has connected with fans, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the big laughs that Tracy and the O.G. gang deliver each week.”