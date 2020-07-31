The Last Kingdom Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other News

- Advertisement -

The Last Kingdom is returning for a fifth year on Netflix, which will continue the epic story of Saxon-born warrior Uhtred of Bebbanburg. The most recent episodes dropped at the end of April, introducing us to some challenging stage in England’s history since the nation is left exposed by the death of King Alfred the Great.

While young King Edward tries hard to live up to his father’s legacy, he lacks the humility and lifetime experience, locating himself influenced by untrustworthy advisers.

However, while the tragedy was averted, for now, more obstacles await him later on, at least based on the official synopsis for season five.

Here is all your essential information on The Last Kingdom season five.

Release Date

CONFIRMED: The Last Kingdom is returning for a fifth year on Netflix, which will last the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg throughout England’s early years.

We had such a huge response to the previous season, are thrilled to be bringing it back to season five on Netflix. With such a loyal fanbase, we are eager to allow audiences to follow Uhtred on the next stage of his pursuit.”

There’s no word yet on when The Last Kingdom period five will be published, however, the show’s usual 18-month manufacturing cycle may be extended because of complications brought on by coronavirus.

Cast

There are not any confirmed details about who’s returning for season five, but certain members of The Last Kingdom throw seem but ensured to reprise their roles.

Chief among them is Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred of Bebbanburg, who underwent some terrible trauma last season when an attempt to recover his ancestral property went wrong.

Have a look at our article on The Last Kingdom’s real history to learn more about how Uhtred’s story ties in with real events and imperial figures.

Mark Rowley, Ewan Mitchell, and Arnas Fedaravičius have become real fan favorites as Uhtred’s loyal allies, so here is hoping that they remain by his side for several more adventures to come.

Plot

Season five will consist of the following 10 episodes on Netflix, based on books nine and ten of The Saxon Stories: Warriors of the Storm and The Flame Bearer.

Charged with coaching King Edward’s first-born son Aethelstan as a warrior, Uhtred’s ambition is going to have an even greater purpose. But to attain this destiny, Uhtred will have to face down his greatest enemy and endure his greatest loss.”

Fans will no doubt be concerned about who or what Uhtred could lose in the season to come, since the series has not been afraid to kill off beloved figures previously.