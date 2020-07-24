The Kissing Booth 2: Romance Everything We Know From The Trailer Netflix?

- Advertisement -

The Kissing Booth is a 2018 American sweet fabulous comedy-drama movie created and composed by Vince Marcello for Netflix, based on the book of the same title by Beth Reekles. It stars Jacob Elordi, Joey King, Joel Courtney, and Molly Ringwald.

This film revolves around Elle’s adventures, a cute teenager who reaches high school very soon, and her romance starts with high school senior and atrocious boy Noah (Elordi) in the kissing booth because she places her long life friendship with Noah’s younger brother Lee on the bet.

The Kissing Booth arrived on Netflix, on May 11, 2018, and July 24, 2020, also the second part of the booth is set to release.

What’s Going to Happen In The Sequel

As you watched flawless Elle and Noah at the end of the Kissing Booth of 2018, get their manners separated as Noah flies all over to Havard, and Elle is still finishing her high school. Now faces can see to the hit of Netflix as you can all see. The new attraction, as well as the pupil Marco of Elle, is among those new faces.

CAST:

Jacob Elordi As Noah Flynn

Joey King As Elle

Joel Courtney As Lee Flynn

Taylor Perez As Marco

Maisie Richardson-Sellers As Chloe

Molly Ringwald As Mrs. Flynn

Carson White As Brad Evans

Bianca Bosch As Olivia

Tyler Chaney As Stunts

Morne Visser As Mr. Flynn