The Kissing Booth 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer
The Kissing Booth 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

By- Anand mohan
The Kissing Booth started and won the hearts. The Kissing Booth has been the most re-watched Netflix movie because of its release in 2018. The season 2 was set to launch on Valentine’s day 2019 but has kept the fans waiting.

Season two teasers are here to keep us occupied for now! Hey men, what do you expect more from Kissing Booth 2 other than what title suggests?

Release Date

The bumper information was unveiled by Joey King took that took part in a YouTube Live event on May 21. After all those shows being postponed due to COVID 19 attack, this is the only one that is going to make our summer blowing. The film that was filmed between June and October 2019, must have completed all of its post-production jobs before the pandemic had chastised our own lives.

Cast

The lead pairs Jacob Elordi and Joey King may part away from each other, as they’ve done in their actual life. So that, Elordi would not be back as Noah Flynn, as seen nowhere at the trailers. But rumors are also the order of the day. Perhaps lord will probably be back with a bang, with King.

Joel Courtney is set to come back as Lee Flynn and the other returning cast members include Elle’s BFF and Noah’s brother, Meganne Young as Lee’s Lady Rachel, Molly Ringwald as Noah and Lee’s mom, and Bianca Bosch as OMG girl Olivia. Maisie Richardson as Sellers, Taylor Perez as Marco, Molly Ringwald as Mrs. Flynn, Morné Visser as Mr. Flynn, Carson White as Brad Evans and Tyler Chaney as Stunts Some fresh faces are to be introduced as confirmed by Netflix.

Plot

The concluding scenes of the Kissing Booth showed that Noah heading off to college and Elle unsure of them staying together from the long-run relationship. The reformed bad-boy boyfriend, Noah goes to Harvard, and Elle marches back into high school for the senior year. Elle expects some crazy things to happen.

She has to juggle a long-distance relationship, her dream college, her best buddy Lee, and of course, the handsome, attractive Marco. And all of the speculations of all King have been supported by Netflix.

Trailer

You should continue biting nails until July for the very first trailer. For the time being, you’re served with some never-before-seen deleted scenes in the first movie.

