The Kissing Booth 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Scroll Down To Read?

Jacob Elordi spoke candidly to Access in a recent interview and reacted to lovers’ claims of him being miserable about the collections of The Kissing Booth 2. Jacob explained he wasn’t miserable exhausted. Scroll down to read what he said.

For a long time, Jacob Elordi has been questioned by enthusiasts, inquiring if the 23-year-old actor was actually”miserable” about the set of The Kissing Booth 2 (and 3) and he’s reacting to the rumors. After Netflix released a teaser video back in October 2019, the chatter started, and lovers thought he seemed uninterested from the clip. Jacob is currently speaking out in reaction to people who believed he didn’t want to produce the movie. “No, no. I have a resting miserable face!” He told Access. “You know what it is? It is because I’m usually thinking a lot, like, an amount about something ridiculous. I think [my character] Noah is a moody dude, you know? He’s a dark guy. He’s not running about [super ]. I wasn’t miserable; I was exhausted but not gloomy. I had a blast.”

“It was cool. I arrived directly from I ended Euphoria and got on a plane and flew to picture to Africa [ The Kissing Booth 2]. So that has been a dramatic shift. But there was a nice calm in moving back to [The Kissing Booth] and being able to settle to something I understood how to do and knew what to expect and had friends around, you understand?” Jacob added. “I was exhausted the whole shoot because I had just come from eight weeks of filming then flew however many hours to Africa — I never actually woke up. I just got it through.”

Recently, Jacob Elordi also voiced his interest in performing more adult roles. The Euphoria celebrity recently opened about enjoying high schoolers and the instant fame from his Kissing Booth 2. “It was super intense for a time,” Jacob told GQ Australia. “Overnight, you could not go anywhere, but it has been two years now, and it has died down considerably. Maybe another one comes out, and it will be bad again for a little while, but I think it’s all relative,” he added.

“Nothing against that, but I’ve kind of done it, and it might be really hard for me to find joy in that. I’m also getting older now, and I am beginning to look old, and to keep heading back to high school is kind of taxing,” Jacob added concerning the younger roles. “After Euphoria, the trendiest shift occurred,” he continued on moving to more adult characters. “It set me on the radar, which I could possibly behave, and it allowed me to sit down with those men whose work I admire, they knew my job, and they had enjoyed it. So I could have these really mature, creative conversations with like-minded men and women,” Jacob stated.