The Kissing Booth 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Updates!!!
The Kissing Booth 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
Its been a very long time when Netflix published the teen romantic movie titled The Kissing Booth. The flick was quite successful, managed to make high ratings, and observed by many viewers around the world. The first film ended in a way that it established the story of a sequel. The Kissing Booth 2 is coming up on Netflix together with the original cast members such as Joey King, Jacob Elordi, and Maisie Richardson-Sellers in the lead characters.

The sequel film is inspired by the novel titled The Kissing Booth 2: Going the Distance by Beth Reekles. Vince Marcello directed, and he also penned the screenplay with Jay Arnold. Now everyone wants to know what new they will see in the upcoming movie. So keep reading to catch all the details:

Plot

The sequel film is going to concentrate on the love experiences of Elle, Noah, and Lee. The film is greatly inspired by the book of Reekles. In the movie film, we will observe the connection getting more complicated amid Noah and Elle. The couple will be in a long-term relationship. Noah will go to Harvard College, on the other end Elle will finish her senior year at high school with a best friend named Lee. Noah will also get close to another girl, so in the end, Elle should decide if she trusts him or her not.

Release Date

Some fans have been thinking that if the sequel movie might be postponed as a result of coronavirus pandemic. But the fantastic news is that the filming already completed back in the previous year so we don’t need to wait for more for the sequel of The Kissing Booth 2.

The next part of this Kissing Booth will release on Netflix on July 24, 2020. The news was revealed by celebrity Joey King through a live session on Youtube. Here is the movie, take a peek:

Cast

This is the star cast of the sequel of The Kissing Booth:

Joey King as Shelly “Elle” Evans
Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn
Joel Courtney as Lee Flynn
Taylor Perez as Marco
Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Chloe
Meganne Young as Rachel
Molly Ringwald as Mrs. Flynn
Bianca Bosch as Olivia
Morné Visser as Mr. Flynn
Tyler Chaney as Stunts
Carson White as Brad Evans

