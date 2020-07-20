The Kissing Booth 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Here

- Advertisement -

The Kissing Booth is an American teen romantic comedy movie based on a novel by Beth Reekles of the same name. The movie has been written and directed by Vince Marcello.

This teen-romance film aired for the first time on Netflix on May 11, 2018. The movie was considered a success by Netflix due to its broad viewer base. But the film didn’t appeal much to the critics. The movie received majorly negative reviews from the critics for having a cliché and misogynistic storyline.

But the movie was primarily consumed by the viewers, and the fans demanded a sequel to the film. After its success, the movie was renewed for a sequel, the kissing booth 2, the release date for which it was decided.

The Kissing Booth 2 release date.

After the commercial success of The Kissing Booth, Netflix decided to renew the movie for a sequel. The Kissing Booth 2 is set to release on Netflix on July 24, 2020. After more than two years of its initial release. Fans have been patiently waiting for the movie to arrive on the streaming platform soon, and their wait seems to be almost over.

The Kissing Booth 2 cast.

Joey King as Shelly ‘Elle’ Evans, Joel Courtney as Lee Flynn, Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Chloe, Taylor Perez as Marco, Molly Ringwald as Mrs. Flynn, Meganne Young as Rachel, Bianca Bosch as Olivia and many more well-known artists are going to be a part of the show.

