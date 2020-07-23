Home TV Series Netflix The Kissing Booth 2 Premieres On Netflix On July 24.
The Kissing Booth 2 Premieres On Netflix On July 24.

By- Santosh Yadav
Joey King, Joel Courtney and stars of the Netflix romantic comedy also reveal the new cast members shake the movies.

After The Kissing Booth became the very rewatched Netflix first movie of 2018, stars Joey King (The Act), Jacob Elordi (Euphoria) and Joel Courtney (Super 8) are back for a sequel. The cast opened to The Hollywood Reporter about the way the movie builds on the success of this first, while still staying true to the youthful spirit of the first.

“This movie, if I could say so myself, I think is much better than the first film,” said King, who plays Elle and is also an executive producer of the movie. “We wanted to offer fans something to keep in mind, something that is even larger and better than the film that they fell in love with originally, something that exceeded all expectations and remained true to the complete fun, loving, ridiculously silly nature of the first movie. And I simply think that not to toot our own horn, but I sort of believe we may have hit it out of the park or anything.”

The movie sees Noah head off to college at Harvard, far away from girlfriend Elle, who’s about to start her senior year of high school in Los Angeles. Since the pair try to keep their bicoastal connection, two new characters played with Taylor Zakhar Perez and Maisie Richardson-Sellersplace their future in peril.

“Noah’s away to school and now it’s a very long-distance relationship, so kind of tough for Elle, and Marco’s the new kid in the school who sort of offers distinct things for her,” said, Perez. “He’s artistic. He dances. He plays with the guitar. He sings. Then she is used to; it is a type of different sort of man. And so when they have this, and they start this friendship, this connection, I think she starts questioning herself. Can she enjoy Noah? Does she like Marco? What’s her future will be?”

The Kissing Booth 2

“She instantly becomes best friends with Noah, and she is quite raised,” Richardson-Sellers stated of her personality, Harvard pupil Chloe. “She is this very smart, very energetic and sort of confident, can control any area that she’s in [kind of] individual who Elle gets just a little bit jealous of if she kind of sees that this intimate friendship has formed so far off from her. You know, long-distance is really hard and I think that’s what this film does really well is it exposes the pressures that distance can set our characters through both. And it also exposes the assumptions that can be created as a result, and what happens when there’s not communication among partners. It was super fun to come in and stir the pot up a little.”

Considering that the film explores the complexities of a long-distance relationship, the cast also shared what they think will be the keys to preserving long-distance love.

“Communication,” said Courtney. “Having been there and done that in a long-distance relationship, communication is key.”

“He’s a hundred per cent right,” added King. “Communication, being truthful with each other. Trying to make this person feel like their role in life is as special as you can, particularly if you really care about them.”

Watch more in the video above. The Kissing Booth two premieres on Netflix on July 24.

Santosh Yadav

Cobra Kai season 1 was released on YouTube premium and now...
