The Kissing Booth 2 Movie Review

If you are a grown-up person having a job and responsibilities, you might be hearing some buzz about The Kissing Booth 2, even if you had no idea there was a Kissing Booth one. Those who keep a keen watch on the severe, adult-oriented movies and series made by Netflix might have missed The Kissing Booth, a massive hit for the streaming service in 2018. Adults weren’t the film’s target audience, but the viewers for whom it was created knew where to find the film was based on a publication by teenaged author Beth Reekles, which was first on the social publishing website Wattpad. Reekles was 15 when she began the serialized story, which was so adored by readers that it landed her a book deal.

Back in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth, Joey King plays with Los Angeles teenager Elle Evans, who shares a birthday with her best friend in the world, Lee Flynn (Joel Courtney)–their mothers were also best friends, although Elle’s mother has since died. Elle and Lee browse their best-friendship by following a set of rules they have drawn up through the years. One of those rules is that neither will date any of the other’s family members–a problem when Elle drops deeply in first love with Lee’s older brother, the ineffably hot, and hot-headed, girl magnet Noah (Jacob Elordi). The Kissing Booth finishes with Noah, a year before Elle in school, heading off to Harvard. Will Elle and Noah’s recently staged love live not just long-distance but–gulp! –faculty?

The Kissing Booth 2 picks up exactly where the first film left off. Elle and Lee, now seniors, have repaired their friendship, and with Noah away at college, she and Lee are hanging out a lot. There is also a brand new”bite” at school, dreamy Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez), who prowls the halls along with his bedroom, a guitar strapped to his back if a few impromptu serenading might be in order. Can Marco tempt Elle from Noah, who still professes to love her from the far-away ivy-covered halls of Cambridge, Mass.? Though he’s also, distressingly, become buddies with a quasi-supermodel named Chloe (Maisie Richardson-Sellers)? And will Lee find out that Elle has applied to colleges in Boston, possibly shattering the duo’s long-held dream of attending UC Berkeley collectively?