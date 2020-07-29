The Kissing Booth 2 Movie Review

- Advertisement -

‘Kissing Booth two’ takes off from where the first film left off. Elle (Joey King) and Noah (Jacob Elordi) are now a few who have their dose of pleasure and sunlight in California before he heads off to Harvard. Once large school resumes, Elle reluctantly stays active in her senior year, therefore she does not come across because of the clingy one in their long-distance relationship. Even if that means ignoring a few of Noah’s calls and messages.

But when Noah convinces Elle to apply to Harvard rather than Boston University, as per her pact with Lee, she jumps at the possibility of them being together, finally. Although Noah’s closeness with his university friend Chloe (Maise Richardson-Sellers) makes her jealous and bothers her to the point where she almost calls off their connection. Back in high school, there is Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the hot new entrant that vies for Elle’s attention and pretending to be her dance partner in a dancing video game contest. And shortly sparks fly. Will Elle be able to resist Marco’s charm and is there more to Noah and Chloe’s relationship than meets the eye?

Even though kissing Booth’ had its group of flaws and problematic position, what produced the first movie hugely popular was the chemistry between the lead pair Joey King and Jacob Elordi. However, in the sequel, they invest most of their time apart from each other and brooding over their feelings. Especially Elle about Noah and Chloe. Much kissing Booth 2′ also focuses on Elle and Lee’s friendship (that we already know of from the first film) and exactly what Rachel makes of these always hanging out together. On the upside, Elle’s character arc shows promise as she’s her time to soul search, maintain her own and make her mind up about what she wants to do. There’s a certain zing in Marco and Elle’s chemistry that adds some enthusiasm. And the Kissing Booth occasion brings its share of sweet, intimate moments.

From the cast, Joey King stands outside, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney effectively stay true to their characters, and Taylor Zakhar Perez and Maise Richardson-Sellers leave a feeling. Overall,’Kissing Booth 2′ has comparable vibes and beat as any other teenage rom-com focusing on teenage relationship woes. However, with battles galore, the narrative spreads itself too thin, and with a run time of two hours kissing Booth 2 becomes elongate to observe after a stage. Even though the dance competition finals inject some energy into the event and the film ends off with a cliff hanger ending.