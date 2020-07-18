Home TV Series Netflix The Kissing Booth 2: Is Releasing Very Soon, Here’s Everything You Should...
The Kissing Booth 2: Is Releasing Very Soon, Here’s Everything You Should Know

By- Dhanraj
The Kissing Booth 2 is all set to be released on 24 July 2020. It will be a sequel to Netflix’s teen drama The Kissing Booth starring Joey King and Joel Courtney. Streaming platforms has been actively promoting the movie on various social media handles as we are getting closer to the release date. Trailer for the sequel is already out on YouTube. It’s already on the upcoming list of Netflix. You should better set a reminder to stream it as soon as it gets premieres. Meanwhile here is everything you should know about the Kissing Booth sequel.

The Kissing Booth 2 plot details and the official synopsis

It is based on a novel series of the same name by Beth Reekles. The upcoming sequel will focus on the long-distance relationship arc. Here’s the official synopsis of The Kissing Booth 2.

Elle Evans (King) just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Elordi). But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She’ll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Courtney), and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Perez). When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl (Richardson-Sellers), Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs.

The Kissing Booth 2 cast details, release date

Most of the original crew members of The Kissing Booth will return in the sequel. Lead actors and characters such as Chloe and Marco. Vince Marcello is returning as director, writer, and producer on the movie.

All kind of stories is trending on the internet as fans are hyped for this movie. Joey and Joel after getting separated in real life, they will come together in the upcoming rom-com. As the king is now associated with her co-star Zendaya(from Euphoria).

Fortunately,y there will be no delay in the release of The Kissing Booth Sequel. It will be released on 24 July 2020 on Netflix. There can be slight discrepancies in its release on various countries’ Netflix versions.

Dhanraj

The Kissing Booth 2: Is Releasing Very Soon, Here's Everything You Should Know

