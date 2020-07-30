Home Movies 'The Kissing Booth 2' is a slight improvement on the first: Movie...
‘The Kissing Booth 2’ is a slight improvement on the first: Movie Review

By- Anand mohan
The Kissing Booth 2 is far better than its predecessor. Much better, but improved just enough to make me separate “in” from”sufferable” and resist the temptation to once again compare this franchise to a hazardous heap of incinerated refuse. It’s a step up from the last moment.

That’s a nearly half-hour increase from the first adolescent rom-com, one that I was certain would make seeing Elle Evans (Joey King) and her gaggle of poisonous SoCal nimrods more excruciating this go-round.

And while, yes, this series of montages Netflix is calling a movie is far too long — truly, this might be the only project in history to utilize. Nonetheless, it is not actively harmful, misogynistic, or debatable, and at Los Angeles Country Day, that’s what we like to call advancement.

Picking up immediately after the events of the first film, The Kissing Booth 2 sees Elle and bad boy Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi) take on a long-distance relationship as Noah begins his freshman year at Harvard and Elle finishes up her senior year in Los Angeles. The franchise’s starring couple spends most of their sequel screentime navigating the complications of dating from afar and crossing the psychological gap between teenagedom and undergrad. Meaning we get far fewer scenes of the dysfunctional duo fighting IRL and much more of them sending every other passive-aggressive texts. Gone are the times of slip-n-slides, beer pong, and needs to”GET IN THE CAR!”

For folks who found the pair forcing the first time around, the widening gulf between Noah and Elle might be a bit of a bummer. Dramatic subplots, including an intercom mishap, an America’s Got Talent-level dance contest, a botched Halloween costume, and give Elle plenty to compete while Noah is off. Plus, Molly Ringwald returns for another”Remember the’80s?”

The Kissing Booth 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

Anand mohan

