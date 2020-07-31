- Advertisement -

The iPhone 12 release date has been postponed officially to October, as Apple confirmed the rumors throughout its earnings call results on Thursday.

The iPhone 12

Apple said it wouldn’t release advice for the September quarter, provided that the”uncertainty on the planet.

Apple CFO Luca Maestri added that the new iPhone would be”available a couple weeks later” than the usual late September launch.

In the past few months, several reports said that Apple wouldn’t be able to send its iPhone 12 punctually this year as a result of publication coronavirus pandemic.

Typically, Apple suggests new iPhones in the second week of September, and that is when preorders start. The handsets are deliver a couple weeks later, on the same Friday that store sales start.

Reports that followed stated that a number of the four iPhone 12 which are in development could create the late September launch, while some are going to notice some flaws.

Earlier this week, Qualcomm stated that among its main customers would postpone the start of a flagship phone which was suppose to hit stores this past quarter, along with the delay will impact its earnings.

A rising Apple leaker state that the iPhone 12 would be found in October alongside brand new iPad models. We did not expect Apple to confirm such rumors soon, but the company did just that via an unusual statement.

Then again, 2020 is a strange year, with COVID-19 impacting almost everything about regular life that we took for granted.