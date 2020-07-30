Home Education The IIMC won't conduct entry test for admission to PG Diploma classes
The IIMC won't conduct entry test for admission to PG Diploma classes

By- Mohini Verma
The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC)won’t conduct entry test for admission to PG Diploma classes. Instead, the whole entry will be merit-based.

Based on IIMC, the choice will be determined by marks secured by a candidate up to graduation degree. followed by an internet interview.

“Accordingly, rather than the conventional manner of entry test. that IIMC was resorting to in earlier times

it’s been decided to embrace an entry process for several of the classes this year.

Where more weightage has been given to the marks scored by applicants at qualifying assessments up to Graduation degree,

such as Intermediate and Matriculation assessments, followed by an internet interview to be run by IIMC,” the discharge cited.

The institute will issue a comprehensive note together with the prospectus and program on Thursday, July 30.

The candidates who have applied according to the July 3 entrance notification isn’t needed to work with again.

“The prospective applicants and chair fans are now advised that the present entrance note is being issued at substitute / supersession of the previous note issued on July 3, 2020.

All those who’ve implemented in reaction to the stated note need not use afresh/ , however submit via email a composed (200 words) or movie (one to two minutes) Statement of Purpose explaining why she/he wishes to join the program,” the release read.

The initial semester of all of the diploma classes will be run in the online mode only. The program concerning the commencement of courses will be declared afterward, the institute at its announcement said.

