The Hyundai Kona Electric is a household SUV, offering several technicians and also an excellent quantity of range to help keep you on the street, amused and engaged.

If you are not prepared to adopt a completely electric car, yet it is a part together with choices available.

Hyundai Kona Electric prices begin placing it and making it more economical than Tesla Model Y. and the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

We drove the top-notch Kona Premium SE (Ultimate from the US) version nonetheless, which lumps the beginning price around $45,400 / 38,250 and provides all of the attributes from the (mid ) Premium tier under it, and heated and air-cooled seats, leather seat trim, complete LED headlights, heated steering wheel along with a larger 64kWh battery (versus the default 40kWh alternative ).

Hyundai Kona Electric layout and driveway

Hyundai Kona Premium SE

Engine: 150kW electrical motor

Power: 201bhp

Top rate : 104mph

0-62mph: 7.9 moments

Range up to 278 miles

Cost : #38,815

The Hyundai Kona Electric falls to the cheap vehicle mount – for SUVs, at least – and the price is fit by the styling.

It might not have the Premium of appearances, but the Kona Electric is nicely proportioned with a body form that is pleasing along with lights. It, although There are excessive plastic arches that detract from the aesthetic.

The position and inside is comfy and spacious. There is lots of headroom, and the adjustable chair gives a fantastic degree of support. You get a great view of the street also.

This Kona Electric Premium SE version has creature comforts such as a steering wheel, and air-cooled and warmed first chairs – ensuring that you always have the option to control your temperature to the degree that is desired.

As the two seats also get treated to some heating role in this version, there is excellent news for back seat passengers also, and there are legroom and sufficient space for adults.

If a bit on the side with loads of vinyl on screen, the inside is sensible. We found the door panels needed a bit of giving in them, and it is an indication of the low price of this Kona Electric while it should not cause any issues.

Press the start/stop button located on the side of the steering wheel and behind, along with the machine startup chime lets you know that it’s ready to go and alert. There is no engine noise, so it is not clear that the motor is on, Because it is an electric car.

The running of automobiles can be an issue for pedestrians, who might be aware that there is a car on the transfer. The Hyundai Kona Electric includes VESS (virtual sound system), which has an audible (and somewhat futuristic) tone when you are moving, informing anybody around you that you are not sitting still.

You may elect to turn off VESS – there is a button beside the steering wheel – as you move into your driveway if you do not need to have the car humming at the middle of the night.

In the driver’s chair, this sound is audible, but it is not overpowering since it blends with the road noise that is overall and also at more excellent rates. The Kona Electric provides a silent drive, but it does not have precisely the sound.

Drive pick is accessible, together with buttons in which a gear change would be supplying transparent book driveway, neutral and playground choices.

Acceleration is balanced and smooth. The Kona Electric will get you from 0-62mph in 7.9 minutes. Also, with 201bhp along with a top speed of 104mph, there is enough power under the hood to catch you away from junctions, and also to cruise relatively effortlessly onto the motorway.

You will also find a few paddles put on the steering column, and these permit you to command this Kona Electric’s braking level.

In case you’ve regen off, then you won’t receive any regenerative braking until you place your foot on the rest, however up the amount from 0 to 1, 2 or 3 along with the sum of braking if you lift your foot off the accelerator pedal is raised with every level.

This usually means you are going to be generating charging to your battery more frequently (versus getting it off). In case you are seeking to drive as efficiently as possible, you’re going to want to change to the maximum degree.

It may get you a few miles of range during an extended drive, and it may take a little time to get accustomed to, although the automatic if you lift, will not be a fashion everybody will appreciate.

Hyundai Kona Electric charging and stove

The Hyundai Kona Electric range is one of its strong points. Together with the degree, Premium SE version with all the battery, Hyundai claims you’re going to have the ability to get around 278 miles from one charge.

Throughout our testing, we got between 240 and 250 mph. Because car charging is far from recognized in several locations, it is enough scope to permit you to make many journeys without needing to be worried about locating a charging station, and it is a relief.

Should you find yourself running low, the built-in satellite navigation system can track you to a local charging channel (if it is within range) – enabling you to top up.

The charging port to the Kona Electric is on the front part of the vehicle. The car includes a cable that connects to a standard socket, and seven pin-type channels are charging.

The house charge cable is billed by Hyundai and charging instances are slow through this method. For your battery that is 64kWh, you are considering 19 hours to get your alternative that is 39kWh that is smaller and 31 hours for a complete charge.

But if you are planning to splash the money on an electric car, it might be well worth investing in a wall box charger in your home, using a 7kW charger providing you with a complete tank at 9 hours and 35 minutes (or even 6 hours 10 minutes if you’ve got the 39kWh battery version ).

Your very best solution for charging, however, is finding a 50kW public charging station, which will top the 64kWh battery upward by 80 per cent in 75 minutes (57 minutes to the 39Kwh version ).

These are not the type of super-speeds which you see with the supercharger system of Tesla, but the Kona Electric is a lot less expensive, and its scope is powerful.

Hyundai Kona Electric technology and specs

The Hyundai Kona Electric’s Premium SE version is piled full of technology. A 10.25-inch touch display is a prominent characteristic beneath the middle console, providing controls for sound, maps, telephone and auto settings.

It is clear, bright and responsive to the touch, and there were not any delay times while some attributes did take a little time to load.

The navigation is excellent, with clear advice and turn instructions beamed into the screen in the instrument cluster and also the heads up display (HUD) – but more about this soon.

There is DAB Bluetooth connectivity that is pure and digital radio to your smartphone, allowing you from the handset. Additionally, it means that you can make and get phone calls through the infotainment program of the Kona Electric, together with controls.

The Hyundai Kona Electric supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto if you would like more phone features on this screen. As a consequence, you can connect along with the port concealed behind a storage space and your smartphone.

Press down on the cover plug in your handset in tap Android or CarPlay Vehicle on the screen. There is also a wireless charging page beside the interface.

This hard-wired smartphone system will provide you access on the screen from the Kona to a program, such as Apple Maps.

The screen comes in handy when parking, since it shows you that a feed in the camera, in addition to providing alarms around the car from the parking sensors don’t bump into your environment.

There is a 2nd port together with a port concealed enabling your rider.

As we have mentioned a HUD, which places core details like your rate is also featured by that the Kona Electric, the road’s speed limit and navigation cues to your eye point. We discovered that the HUD was somewhat low because of our liking (though we’re very tall, and it is going to lineup better for shorter drivers), but it did mean we did not need to pull our eyes much from the path to look at our pace.

You receive the Kona Electric as well with an assortment of driver assistance, such as blind-spot signs, cruise control, auto wipers and lights, along with lane assistance, which help make driving simpler safer and less taxing.

If you’re searching for an affordable electric automobile with range, space and technology the Hyundai Kona Electric fit the bill. It might not be the quickest charging, or the most delicate looking, but there is loads of supply.