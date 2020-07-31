The Hunters Season 2 Cancelled or Renewed, every details we know so far

- Advertisement -

Recently a web series on the Amazon Prime, The Hunters dared to travel in the troubled waters of the history. This fantasy show based on some real historical events of World War 2 received mostly positive reviews from the critics. It was criticized for many elements, including the distortion of history. Nevertheless, this series starring Al Pacino is still creating a buzz on the internet and fans have started demanding a second season.

The Hunters Cancelled or Renewed

Amazon Prime usually waits for a month before confirming the renewal. The Hunters season 1 debuted on 21 February. The show has left many cliffhangers from Season 1. The wait for the official confirmation is becoming frustrating for the fans.

The Hunters Season 2 plot and cast details

The series is based on the Nazi hunters, a band of Holocaust survivors seeking vengeance. A band of Nazi hunters. It follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977. New York City discovers that Nazi war criminals are conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S.

Apart from the fictionalised depiction of the hunters, this show tries to follow some real identities and events of World War 2. It follows a crucial event of World War 2, Operation Paperclip, the U.S. government operation relocating many Germanscientistst to the U.S.

The Hunters season finale dropped many bombshells which include Meyer(played by Al Pacino) confessing his real identity. He revealed that he is The Ghost himself, who was arrested by the Soviets during World War II but survived. He underwent a change of heart and decided to redeem himself by forming a Nazi Hunting team. He changed his real identity and committed to the Jewish faith casts of the show includes Logan Lerman as Jonah Heidelbaum, Al Pacino as Meyer Offerman, Lena Olin as The Colonel, Jerrika Hinton as Millie Morris, Saul Rubinek as Murray Markowitz, Carol Kane as Mindy Markowitz, Josh Radnor as Lonny Flash, Greg Austin as Travis Leich, Tiffany Boone as Roxy Jones, Louis Ozawa as Joe Mizushima, Kate Mulvany as Sister Harriet, Dylan Baker as Biff Simpson.

Meyers is dead so Al Pacino presumably will not return in Season 2.

The Hunters Season 2 release date

If Amazon Prime renews this series, it is going to be a long wait for the next season.

Hopefully, Season 2 will follow the February release date of Season 1 in 2021. It is only possible when Amazon Prime renews it in time.