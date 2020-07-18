The Haunting of The Hill House Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

The Haunting of The Hill House season 2 is the follow-up season of this 2018 Netflix show. The Haunting of the Hill House. The 2018 series is an American anthology supernatural web drama show. It’s based upon the 1959 Gothic horror novel of the same title by Shirley Jackson. Created and directed by Mike Flanagan for its global streaming network Netflix.

It followed closely that the story-line of five adult siblings and their youth paranormal adventures in the Hill House. Throughout the 10 episodes, the siblings revisit their youth through flashbacks until the horror grabs up with their life.

However, being an anthology series, season 2 is set to be a completely different story without the links to the events and personalities of the 1st season. The season 2 is titled’ The Haunting of Bly Manor’, the next installment from The Haunting series.

Release Date

The Haunting of the Hill House received extremely high ratings after its premiere on October 12, 2018. So, undoubtedly a second season with a whole new collection of characters, storylines, and scares are being highly expected by the fans of the horror genre.

Based on Netflix, the series is already filmed and the post-production has already begun. Creator Mike Flanagan has confirmed that season 2 will soon be up in the streaming service. It might premiere in the previous quarter of this year. A Halloween release is highly expected.

Cast

The next season may not have a similar plot and characters. However, it will bring back a few familiar faces from 1.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Victoria Pedretti, that played with the Crain twins in year 1 will be back as completely new figures (Peter and Dani) in season 2. Kate Siegel ( who played with Theodora Crain) and Henry Thomas ( who played with Hugh Crain) will also be joining them from year 1 based on reports.

Plot

The storyline of the 2nd period, The Haunting of Bly Manor, is based on Henry James’s novella The Turn of The Screw. The novella tells the story of a governess who moves into the Bly Manor to take care of two children. But soon she starts to find ghosts of the previous governess and her lover.

Season 2 will stick to this narrative, maybe with a small reinterpretation of this play placing it in modern times. Flanagan has theorized that the plot can also bring in some elements from other ghost stories written by Henry James. Particularly this aspect is likely to make up 2 a whole lot more different and worthwhile than other adaptations.