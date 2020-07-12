The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

The Haunting of Hill House arrived on Netflix as a surprise Halloween gift for the viewers. Filled with spine-chilling ghosts, this series will keep you up at night. Since the very first season had this kind of definitive ending, we didn’t anticipate another season of the series. However, what could be greater than the renewal of our beloved spooky series! Providentially, the inventor of the very first collection of “The Haunting of Hill House” Mike Flanagan, has discovered a means to terrify us again with part two of the sequence. Season 2 would broadcast by the name of” The Haunting of Bly Manor”. Here is all you need to learn about the upcoming series.

Release Date

After viewing the first year, it’s tough to wait for part two. We can assure you that it is coming in 2020 but what does not have any clue about the precise date of release. The ill-effects of the current pandemic have cast its shadow everywhere, but the founders of”The Haunting of Bly Manor” seem to have dodged the bullet. The creator of the show, Mike Flanagan, took to Twitter to congratulate the cast and the crew of”The Haunting of Bly Manor” for wrapping up the shooting right before the shut-down. He also said that”Netflix” will announce the official release date and when they feel it suitable. We are hoping to get the season 2 as our Halloween exactly like the previous year.

Cast

Originally, it wasn’t clear if the original cast would be back in year 2. However, because we’ve learned that the narrative would be a similar way to the prior horror narrative, we can anticipate our favorite characters to bring back the chills. So far, the cast that we are certain to return comprise,

Victoria Pedretti

Oliver Jackson-cohen

Henry Thomas

Kate Seigel

Catherine Parker

Rahul Kohli

Benjamin Evan

However, they’d be accompanied by some new cast members like Amelia Smith and Benjamin Ainsworth, who’d be playing the kids, looked after by the governess.

Plot

The creators of this series have established the fact that the audiences won’t be entirely knowledgeable about this upcoming season as the story doesn’t revolve around the Crain family anymore. Season 2 is based on Henry James’ famous novel,’The Turn of the Screw’ which is a narrative about a governess who appears after two children in a large house at a distant estate. However, with Flanagan’s work, we can guarantee you that this is only the tip of the iceberg. Even if you understand’The Turn of The Screw’ very well, this series is going to get your hair-raising.