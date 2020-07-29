The Haunting of Hill House Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Grab your seats and have a cross beside you as the famous Netflix horror series is again all set for its second season in the sequel. The Haunting of Hill House was one of the most famous horror show that came up in Netflix and left the audience speechless. Now, as the show is renewed for the second season, let us know more about the release date, the cast, and the expected plot for the same.

TITLE

The new series will go up with the title as The Haunting of Bly Manor.

RELEASE DATE

The first season of the show premiered in October 2018. The second season for the same is expected to come up this year. However, the ongoing pandemic will not affect the release date as the shooting for the same had already completed before the shutdown came up. Considering this fact, The Haunting of Bly Manor can be expected in October 2020. Although, there hasn’t been a confirmation of this by Netflix yet. We can expect it to be announced soon.

CAST

The major actors will definitely return for the next season. These include Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, Henry Thomas, Catherine Parker, Carlo Gugino, Rahul Kohli, T’Nia Millers, Amelia Eve, Amelia Smith, Benjamin Ainsworth, and others. However, as to the new characters, there hasn’t been any news about the same.

PLOT

The first season of the show is taken from a book of the same name. Season 2, however, will be from a different book named” The Turn of the Screw” by Henry James. It will consist of 9 episodes.

The publication focuses on a governess who, caring for 2 kids in a distant estate, be convinced that grounds are haunted. The novel has already been cast into many movies and series and is full of suspense and mysteries. Fans will definitely enjoy watching the same.